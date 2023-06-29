The Virgin Islands Housing Authority continues to seek participants for the 2023 Landlord Incentive Program.

Through the program, Virgin Islands landlords who rent qualified apartments to Housing Choice Voucher Program applicants can receive a one-time $1,000 signing bonus per unit. The bonus applies to landlords who execute new contracts with HCVP applicants between June 1 and Dec. 31 and is open to landlords throughout the territory.