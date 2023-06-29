The Virgin Islands Housing Authority continues to seek participants for the 2023 Landlord Incentive Program.
Through the program, Virgin Islands landlords who rent qualified apartments to Housing Choice Voucher Program applicants can receive a one-time $1,000 signing bonus per unit. The bonus applies to landlords who execute new contracts with HCVP applicants between June 1 and Dec. 31 and is open to landlords throughout the territory.
During a Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday, HCVP Director Akala Anthony said about five former Airbnb units have transitioned into the program.
“It’s small, but it’s progress,” she said. Short-term vacation rentals like those listed on Airbnb have depleted housing options for Virgin Islanders for years.
Board Vice Chair Noreen Michael said the rental market was “crazy” after hurricanes Irma and Maria.
“And the rents were just off the charts,” she said. “I literally knew people who were asked to leave their units — these are just regular people, not Housing Choice Voucher Program — because their landlords felt it was more lucrative to turn their apartments to Airbnb.”
Michael said the COVID-19 pandemic actually ameliorated the rental situation by making Airbnb a less lucrative option for landlords.
The board approved three resolutions during the meeting.
Resolution No. 3676 granted an extension to the Housing Authority’s annual property insurance contract with Executive Insurance. Robert Graham said the insurance companies have received $11 million in premiums against $4 million in claims in the last decade.
“But the industry itself is in a transition period,” Graham said, adding that insurance companies are increasing rates as they look at risk exposure. “And we are seeing increases in property insurance in many, many areas.”
Resolution No. 3677 authorized an amendment to Resolution No. 3617, which the board previously approved. The resolution increased the amount of tax exempt debt the authority intends to issue for one or more multifamily projects.
Graham told the board that there has been a 26-50% total development cost increase among five projects due to supply chain issues and heightened construction costs before board members voted to approve the resolution.
Resolution No. 3678 ratified the approval of change orders between the authority and J. Benton Construction for the Walter I. M. Hodge Revitalization project, a $116 million rehabilitation of 248 units on St. Croix.