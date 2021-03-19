“Get your paperwork ready” is the message of the V.I. Housing Finance Authority’s emergency rent assistance campaign that launched Thursday.
“We are excited for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to launch on March 29, 2021, on all three islands,” VIHFA Executive Director Daryl Griffith said in a released statement kicking off the campaign. “We know that it will be a life-changer for many of our residents who have suffered a loss of either total or partial household income due to the COVID pandemic of 2020-21.” The campaign’s launch comes a week after The Daily News reported that the Virgin Islands received $21.3 million in federal funds to assist renters who are financially under water due to the pandemic.
The V.I. Housing Finance Authority’s website explains more about who’s eligible to receive rent assistance, including qualifying household incomes, and provides a checklist of documentation renters will need to apply for the funds.
One point of confusion is whether public housing or Section 8 renters receive rent assistance. The answer is yes, but only for the portion they must pay out of their own pocket, according to Housing Finance Authority spokeswoman Keva Muller.
The program will make payments directly to landlords and utility companies on behalf of eligible residents and customers who have fallen behind in their ability to pay monthly rent or utility bills.
Information to help households understand emergency rent assistance and prepare to apply can be found at www.vihfa.gov/erap.