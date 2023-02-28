The government and nonprofits are grappling with how to provide housing and services for people experiencing homelessness in the territory, amid a growing shortage of available housing units.
The problem is being worsened by an increase in short-term vacation rentals that are depleting the affordable housing supply, according to Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez, who testified to senators in the Committee on Housing, Transportation, and Telecommunications on Monday.
Nonprofits that have funding to support emergency placement have nowhere for individuals and families to go in part because the AirBnb market has grown, and there is “limited hotel room space due to the increase in our tourism market,” Causey-Gomez said. “Other challenges expressed by non-profits include fiscal delays due to bureaucratic processes. Landlords are reluctant to participate in housing programs to assist homeless because it takes so long for a potential tenant to be placed delaying receipt of rental revenue streams.”
Quantifying the homeless population has always been a challenge, and there were 314 homeless persons counted in 2019, including 234 who were unsheltered and 107 who were identified as “chronic homeless,” as they have been unsheltered for a long period of time and may also suffer from a mental or behavioral health problem or a substance abuse disorder, she said.
A total of 174 homeless persons were counted in 2021, but Causey-Gomez said that figure is unreliable because there weren’t enough staff available to conduct the point-in-time count during the pandemic.
“Anecdotal observation supports that the unsheltered homeless is higher than 400 in the territory,” she said.
Richard Bourne-Vanneck, chairman of the board of directors for Catholic Charities, said that whatever figures are available, they’re likely an undercount and do not show the true scope of the problem.
Committee Chairman Sen. Marvin Blyden asked how wraparound services are being provided.
“It’s difficult,” said Bourne-Vanneck.
There are shelters with “40, 45 bed facilities, that’s the emergency shelters,” which should not go on beyond 60 to 90 days, “but you have to have somewhere to go,” Bourne-Vanneck said. “And so at all of our shelters we have residents who have been there beyond 90 days and we’re actively looking to open up transitional opportunities for them,” but “the supply is very, very low.”
He said they have funded vouchers but no available units where those in need can use them, and the lack of affordable housing overall is having a trickle-down effect on the most vulnerable.
“Our housing supply has shrunk so much, for many reasons,” he said. “So, if you can’t find a permanent supportive housing location for someone who’s in transitional housing to move into, now you don’t have that transitional housing spot opening up for someone that’s in the emergency shelter.”
Sen. Diane Capehart said she’s been trying to help a disabled man and his elderly mother who are being evicted, “and we’ve been calling all over to see how we can assist them.”
She asked who can help individuals in such situations, and Causey-Gomez said she would provide Capehart with information about the Housing Authority’s various programs for seniors and the disabled.
“He’s not really in that position to advocate for himself,” Capehart said, and she asked “who can we call to make sure this individual doesn’t remain homeless,” and get him into emergency housing.
“These are situations our offices encounter on a daily basis,” Capehart said, and asked if there are any facilities where he could be placed immediately.
“Not to my knowledge, honestly. The housing inventory and the continuum of care, especially for this situation, it is very limited. There is an emergency housing program through the Housing Authority, and that’s the information I need to get to you,” Causey-Gomez said.
