In recent years, appointed task forces and hired consultants and analysis have diagnosed the Government Employees’ Retirement System’s problems and concluded that the only possible cure is change.
Based on what has worked elsewhere, their suggested changes for GERS are:
1. A large cash infusion.
This option is GERS’ preferred solution, but it is highly unlikely, given the government’s ongoing financial condition and resulting lack of borrowing capacity.
2. Bigger contributions from both sides
This would be unpopular and unlikely to ever be passed into law.
The employees already must contribute anywhere from 11% to 17% of their pay, depending on their position and tier status, and those rates are high in comparison to many other public retirement systems.
On the employer side, the V.I. government must contribute 20.5%, but it has consistently failed to do so and has fought all efforts to force it to pay up.
3. Change pension eligibility dates
GERS has two important dates:
• The year an employee becomes “vested,” which means eligible to eventually receive a pension. Currently, it is 10 years from the hire date, which already is longer than in many other public pension systems.
• The year an employee reaches retirement age.
Both can be changed by the Legislature, but since several previous Legislatures gave various categories of employees the right to take early retirement, more workers are having to work longer and pay more to support the system.
4. Create another employee tier.
A third tier for employees hired after a certain date could require higher contributions from them but give him a smaller pension.
That would mean more money going into GERS now and less going out later.
5. Cut existing pension amounts.
An unpopular and legally questionable move.
6. Get higher returns from GERS’ investments
“In theory, taking more investment risk could result in higher returns, but it also leads to higher chances of ruin,” according to Mercer, a firm of retirement consultants and analysts.
And that is exactly what happened.
GERS investment returns have varied greatly year-to-year, ranging from minus 1 percent to 11.2 percent in just the years from 2013 to 2015.
A V.I. Inspector General’s 2016 audit found that the GERS board had not adequately protected the system’s interests in its alternative investments and that the V.I. Code needed to be changed to limit such investments.
But just before the audit report on the audit came out, the 31st Legislature did the exact opposite. The senators expanded the alternative investment program and even expanded the list of risky alternative investments in which GERS could invest.
The senators also made changes allowing GERS to invest in more junk bonds and make more foreign investments.
7. Reduce GERS’ expenses
GERS’ annual administrative costs have ranged from $13.5 million to $19.5 million, which is high compared to other pension plans of similar size and even in comparison to some much larger plans.
The government of Guam’s pension system, which is about the same size as GERS, has administrative costs of $4.5 million.
The Minnesota State Retirement System, which covers more than 100,000 employees, has administrative costs of $10 million
8. Find a dedicated funding source
If the government could find a permanent and steady revenue stream and would dedicate it exclusively to GERS, the retirement system would have a better chance of survival.
Governors and legislature have already tried but failed for various reasons.
A few of their attempts:
• Giving GERS part of the rum cover-over, which is the V.I. government’s share of any excise tax the federal government collects on USVI-manufactured rum imported into the United States, but it is not enough to make a dint in the amount GERS needs.
• Giving GERS the tax proceeds from the sales of marijuana, but the Legislature has refused to legalize mariguana.
• Giving GERS the proceeds from a bond issue, but the V.I. government cannot find any bond buyers because the government’s financial condition is unreliable.
9. Change the type of plan.
From the beginning, GERS has never changed it basic structure, which is a:
• Defined benefit plan:
In this type, the employees are guaranteed to receive a specific pension amount when they retire.
The plan’s money comes from the mandatory contributions the employer (the V.I. government) and the employees pay into the system, plus any revenue the plan can get from investments.
For a defined benefit plan to survive long-term, it needs:
• The employer (the V.I. government) making contributions.
• Enough employees, making high enough wages, to pay for what retirees are taking out.
“It’s like a car. It only works if you put gasoline in it,” said Keith Brainard, research director for the National Association of State Retirement Administrators.
• Defined contribution plan
In this type of plan, the contributions from both the employer and the employees are a pre-set amount, but the pension amounts vary, depending on how much the fund’s investments earn.
• Hybrid plan
This combines elements of both a defined benefit plan and a defined contribution plans. It can be similar the popular 401-k.
The employer’s contribution is the only amount that is pre-set.
Each employee self-selects the amount to contribute, which thus determines how much, or how little, that employee’s future pension will be.