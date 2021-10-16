ST. THOMAS — When Hurricane Irma tore the roof off their home in Estate Wintberg, Dale and Edita Carty took refuge in a small stairwell, huddling together as the storm raged around them.
Four years later, repairs on the couple’s home were recently completed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s permanent roof program and the EnVision Program, funded through the disaster recovery Community Development Block Grant.
Housing and Urban Development Deputy Secretary and St. Thomas native Adrianne Todman toured the home Friday as the couple pointed out where ceiling and drywall had to be replaced, as well as doors, windows, electrical wiring, floors, gutter, fascia and plumbing — repairs totaling $172,854.
“Everything had to go. We lost everything,” said Edita Carty, 68.
“We can laugh at it now, but it wasn’t funny then,” said her husband Dale Carty, 76.
The couple had no insurance when Irma hit, and “I cried out to the Lord for help,” Edita said. “We are so thankful for the EnVision Tomorrow program.”
While the couple can now enjoy their home again, the slow pace of disaster recovery efforts has left many without stable, safe housing in the years since Irma and Maria ravaged the Virgin Islands.
“I think that we have the right team on the job to make progress,” Todman said Friday.
She acknowledged that the rebuilding process has been slow, “but based on what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen, progress is coming,” Todman said. “We know we need to get more homes fixed,” and complete repairs to the territory’s infrastructure and the energy grid.
In addition to the Cartys’ home, Todman toured Donoe Redevelopment Housing and Magens Junction, which are being developed through tax credits and community development block grants for disaster recovery.
The Donoe project, which broke ground in January, is being developed by the V.I. Housing Authority and Pennrose LLC along with consultant Jackson Development Company. It is scheduled for completion later in the year. It will offer 84 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in 14 buildings on 10.6 acres that are designed to be energy efficient, safe and able to withstand hurricanes.
The second phase of Magens Junction will officially open next month, and is already welcoming families to the new, modern units with a gym and other amenities, including a pool in the neighboring first phase.
The second phase includes 60 units in nine stories, with balconies overlooking Magens Bay, and is designed to keep occupants safe in the event of another major hurricane.
“People need a good, safe place to call home and this is the first step that provides stability,” said V.I. Housing Finance Authority Executive Director Daryl Griffith.
Stable housing helps children perform better in school and lowers crime rates, and provides myriad benefits to the community at large, Griffith said.
Access to affordable housing has been a chronic problem in the territory, with rent for a typical two-bedroom unit running around $2,000, and Griffith said the ability to rent a spacious, modern unit for only $800 helps give hardworking families a leg up and enables them to save money to transition into homeownership.
Griffith said the Housing Finance Authority provides additional programs to help families get into their own home and achieve a path to financial security.
The process has been slowed by the need for environmental site assessments, and mountains of paperwork that determine who is eligible for which programs, but Griffith said major progress is being made.
Once those displaced from the destroyed Tutu Hi-Rise housing community and others similarly situated are provided housing, Griffith said plans are in place to further expand affordable housing for families struggling with the skyrocketing cost of rent, utilities, and other bills.
“We know there’s a lack of affordable housing in the territory,” said Clifford Graham, a partner with Jackson Development Company, which applied for the tax credits that have funded the Magens Junction project.
Seeing families finally move into the new units has been deeply gratifying, and “it really, really makes you feel special,” Graham said.
Jenique Smith, area manager for Jackson Development Company and property manager for Magens Junction, is also from St. Thomas and has seen firsthand the struggles families face when looking for an affordable place to live.
“It’s an overwhelming feeling to know that you are a part of something grand and big and new to the island,” Smith said. “The families are excited. They love the property.”