U.S. Housing and Urban Development Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman is visiting the territory today to tour the islands’ disaster recovery efforts “and underscore HUD’s commitment under the Biden-Harris Administration to support their recovery and renewal,” according to a news release.
“Todman will meet with the teams implementing HUD Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds on recovery projects and see progress being made toward their Action Plan goals,” according to the statement.
Todman, a native Virgin Islander, will be joined by Gov. Albert Bryan, V.I. Housing Finance Authority Executive Director Daryl Griffith, V.I. HFA Chief Disaster Recovery Officer Dayna Clendinen, and V.I. HFA CDBG-DR Director of Programs Ann Hanley.
Todman’s visit will include tours of the Donoe redevelopment and Magens Junction apartments, affordable housing projects in St. Thomas, and a visit to owner-occupied homes that were significantly damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria. She will also hold private conversations with residents, according to the news release.
“Under the Biden-Harris Administration and the leadership of Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, HUD is taking meaningful action to reset its relationship with Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and to address ongoing recovery and resilience needs.
“This includes obligating long-awaited disaster recovery funds and removing onerous restrictions placed on the grants, such as incremental grant obligations and Federal Financial Monitor review,” according to the statement.
“HUD has also integrated climate mitigation and climate adaptation throughout CDBG-DR program requirements to build back better and address the climate crisis, with a focus on recovery outcomes and building resilience.”