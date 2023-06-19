Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Hugo Dennis Jr. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Schneider Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen Dennis; sons, Tony, Hugh, Reynaldo and Alex Dennis; daughter, Janice Dennis-Freeman; brothers, Arthur Edwards, Austin, Wilbert, Ralph and Clyde Dennis; sisters, Zida Abbott, Gracita Abraham, Sheila Caroliny, Jacqueline Edwards, Norma Dennis-Mason and Leila Muller; grandchildren, Kory and Kelly Davis, Krystal, Mariah, Jordan, Laylah, Jayden, London and Rylie Dennis; and great-grandchildren, Asia and Amir Diaz; and many other relatives and friends.