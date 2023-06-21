Hugo Dennis Jr.
Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Hugo Dennis Jr. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Schneider Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen Dennis; sons, Tony, Hugh, Reynaldo and Alex Dennis; daughter, Janice Dennis-Freeman; brothers, Arthur Edwards, Austin, Wilbert, Ralph and Clyde Dennis; sisters, Zida Abbott, Gracita Abraham, Sheila Caroliny, Jacqueline Edwards, Norma Dennis-Mason and Leila Muller; grandchildren, Kory and Kelly Davis, Krystal, Mariah, Jordan, Laylah, Jayden, London and Rylie Dennis; and great-grandchildren, Asia and Amir Diaz; and many other relatives and friends.
The first viewing will be held Thursday, July 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Friday, July 7, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service immediately following.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Tributes can be sent to memoryofhugodennis@hotmail.com by June 25, 2023.
Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, 00802. Office 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.