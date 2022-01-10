Hull Bay Hideaway has reopened with a new updated design, and fresh food and drinks featuring ingredients grown on site.
The location has housed a bar and restaurant for more than 50 years, and served as a community gathering place on the Northside for generations.
Current owner Lee Steiner purchased the nearly five-acre property in 2017, but plans to develop vacation rental units stalled when hurricanes Irma and Maria hit, and again when the COVID-19 pandemic descended over the world.
The Hideaway bar and restaurant ceased operations in March 2020, and the long closure and construction noise on roadside rental units generated criticism from those who say the beloved hangout was being gentrified to cater to tourists.
But Steiner said shipping problems and other delays conspired to keep the site gated until last month, when the property finally reopened.
“Nobody wanted it open more than me,” Steiner said.
“The Hideaway” is now the name of the entire complex, which includes a small farm and rental units comprising 36 beds spread out through six cottages and two villas, with a pool and clubhouse that can be rented piecemeal or as a whole for weddings, corporate retreats and other events.
Steiner said the colloquial nickname “The Shack” has been adopted for the bar and food truck currently serving as the facility’s restaurant, with future plans to renovate the former restaurant and dining space and add parking on-site.
“We wanted to keep the name just because everyone knows it as ‘The Hideaway,’ and instead of just calling the restaurant the Hideaway we felt like the entire property was deserving of the name,” Steiner said.
The reopening has received good reviews, even from some former critics, Steiner said.
“It’s been overwhelmingly positive,” Steiner said, with comments like, “We’re so happy to have our bar back.”
Steiner said the menu has offerings at reasonable price points. Customers can choose from a range of beverage options including those made with ingredients like sorrel and lemongrass grown at the on-site farm.
All of the renovations and development were permitted and received approval from the Department of Planning and Natural Resources and other regulatory bodies, Steiner said. The changes include a storm water catchment basin that traps silt runoff from the hills and keeps it from pouring into Hull Bay.
Steiner encouraged locals and travelers to visit the courtyard adorned with murals by artist Heidi Gonzales and have a drink under the newly planted palm trees, handpicked for their curved trunks and natural shape.
“I just hope people come here and see whats actually down here,” Steiner said.