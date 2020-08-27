The V.I. Human Services Department is distributing Pandemic Electronic Transfer or P-EBT benefits to help supplement children’s nutritional needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each student enrolled in local public or private schools that participate in the School Lunch program will receive a one-time benefit of $379 for food assistance.
The first students to receive the benefits are those whose families are already Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients, according to Human Services.
Existing SNAP clients should see their P-EBT benefits applied to their existing card balances by Monday. Physical cards will be mailed to new families within the next two weeks to addresses provided to the schools.
The benefits will provide food assistance to more than 13,000 children from schools that participated in the School Lunch Program and total nearly $5 million.
P-EBT users will be provided with instructions on how to set-up and use the card to access their benefits. The benefits can be used to purchase food items at the stores of authorized SNAP retailers. For more informatio, visit the Human Services website at www.dhs.gov.vi, call 340-772-7120 or email pebt@dhs.vi.gov with the subject P-EBT.