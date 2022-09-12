The V.I. Human Services Department announced it has reopened its senior center in Estate Richmond.
The center was closed in 2020 to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, and during that time the Division of Senior Citizens Affairs staff, public and private partners, and volunteers “worked tirelessly to renovate the building, according to Commissioner Kimberly Causey-Gomez.
Last week, the community was able to celebrate the fruits of their labor when the department held an event celebrating the center’s reopening with entertainment by Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights, DJ music by Darren “Bogle” Stevens, and a dance number by Kaiso.
Various improvements were made to the center with the help of donations of materials and services from businesses like The Home Depot and Gallows Day Hardware and volunteerism from groups like the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, according to Human Services. Among the upgrades were refurbished restrooms and repainting of the entire building.
“We are thankful for our local partners who care about our community and especially our senior population,” Causey-Gomez stated. “This shows that our motto, ‘Working Together to Make a Difference,’ truly stands in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
At last week’s reopening, Assistant Commissioner Michal Rhymer-Brown, who oversees the Division of Senior Citizens Affairs, welcomed the seniors back to their home.
“The Department of Human Services, along with our community partners, performed the upgrades to this building so that you can enjoy it in your golden years, because you deserve it,” Rhymer-Brown said.