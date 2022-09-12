Stanley and the Ten sleepless

Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights entertained attendees at the reopening of the Human Services Department’s senior center in Richmond, St. Croix.

 Photo by V.I. GOVERNMENT

The V.I. Human Services Department announced it has reopened its senior center in Estate Richmond.

The center was closed in 2020 to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, and during that time the Division of Senior Citizens Affairs staff, public and private partners, and volunteers “worked tirelessly to renovate the building, according to Commissioner Kimberly Causey-Gomez.