The Education Department has dropped an internal investigation into Charlotte Amalie High School employee Alfredo Bruce Smith, and the Human Services Department is taking over the inquiry into whether other employees knew he was accused of raping students, but did nothing for years.
Smith, 50, has been jailed since his arrest on Sept. 1. He has been employed at Charlotte Amalie High School for 15 years and was working as a track coach and hall monitor at the time of his arrest.
Federal prosecutors say they have evidence indicating that Smith sexually abused dozens of underage boys for at least 13 years, and filmed himself raping students in the school, according to court documents.
According to court documents, a witness told federal agents about the accusations against Smith in April. The witness said that they had previously reported Smith, in 2019, to a school administrator, who did nothing.
Following Smith’s arrest, Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin had said the department was conducting an internal investigation, but officials have provided no new information over the last two months.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Education spokeswoman Cynthia Graham said in an email late Thursday night that “The Alfredo Bruce Smith matter is being investigated by the District Attorney’s Office. The Governor’s Office has requested that the Department of Human Services provide a third-party investigation of the accusation and similar matters.”
Graham, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. and Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez did not respond to questions from The Daily News on Friday, including when the Human Services Department began investigating, and what, if anything, the inquiries have uncovered so far.
To date, local officials have not said whether they’ve identified any Education Department or school employees who were aware of the allegations, but failed to report them.
V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima said the department never received any complaints about Smith.