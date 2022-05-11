The V.I. Human Services Department has waived the $5 fee for Senior ID cards, according to a press release issued Tuesday, but seniors are still required to go through the renewal process every five years.
“As we are in the midst of COVID surges and most importantly celebrating our beloved seniors through an array of social, emotional and spiritual activities for Older Americans Month, this waiver will help our senior population which is in coordination of Governor Albert Bryan Jr.’s new health and wellness initiative dubbed ‘Our Best Life’,” according to the press release.
The initiative was announced during a weekly press conference at Government House last week.
The “Our Best Life” initiative is being spearheaded by the Human Services Department in partnership with Sports, Parks, and Recreation, and is meant to facilitate activities and spaces that will increase the health and activity levels of seniors, children, and families. The emphasis of the initiative, Bryan said, is on seniors’ ability to “age well and with dignity” and on “helping families be active again,” according to the news release.
Act. No. 7988, passed in 2017, allows seniors to use a Real ID identification card to access the same discounts and benefits as a Senior ID.
But seniors 60 years of age and older without a Real ID must obtain a Senior ID Card from Human Services and renew it every five years to access benefits.
Once seniors are given scheduled appointment dates, they will need to provide supporting documents to verify age such as a birth certificate, passport or other government issued valid ID and proof of residency such as a utility bill, property tax statement, or rental lease or deed. The fee for the Senior ID has been waived, and the ID will be valid for a period of five years. As a reminder these services are by appointment only and for the health and safety of all, COVID protocols must be adhered to, according to the press release.
Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez “encourages all who are eligible for a Senior ID card to make an appointment as the cards can be used to obtain valuable discounts in grocery stores, pharmacies, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the Lt. Governor’s Property Tax Office, and several other locations throughout the territory,” according to the news release.
For more information about the Senior ID Program or to schedule an appointment, contact Human Services at the following phone numbers:
• St. Croix — 340-772-7148 —Division of Senior Citizens Affairs, 1401 Mars Hill, Frederiksted.
• St. Thomas — 340-774-0930, ext. 4018 — Division of Senior Citizens Affairs, 1303 Hospital Ground, Suite 1
• St. John — 340-776-6334 — Human Services Multipurpose Center, Cruz Bay
For general information, visit the Human Services website, dhs.gov.vi or on Facebook, facebook.com/usvidhs.