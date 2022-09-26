BVI

A group of duty officers who participated in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral recently gather in front of Buckingham Palace in London: Ag. Inspector Kevin Harris of Anguilla, left; Sgt. Daucea Scott of Cayman Islands; unidentified officer from Cyprus; Chief Inspector Chris Tanner of Britain’s Metropolitan Police; Inspector Adrianne Grant-Davis of the British Virgin Islands; an unidentified officer from Falkland Islands; Sgt. Brade of Montserrat; and Inspector Derrick Goulding of Bermuda.

TORTOLA — Happy. Humbled. Honored. Historic.

Those were among the sentiments expressed by Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Sgt. Adrianne Grant-Davis, and others regionwide about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to report to work at Buckingham Palace.