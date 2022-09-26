TORTOLA — Happy. Humbled. Honored. Historic.
Those were among the sentiments expressed by Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Sgt. Adrianne Grant-Davis, and others regionwide about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to report to work at Buckingham Palace.
Grant-Davis, a 12-year veteran on the force, was among 100 British Overseas Dependent Territories officers who were chosen to report to duty thousands of miles away to guard the palace during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in England.
BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley also was in attendance, as the heads of the OTs, to include Jamaica, were invited.
Grant-Davis, 46, served seven years as a police officer in her native Jamaica prior to moving to the BVI where she now serves as an inspector and staff officer to Police Commissioner Mark Collins.
She told The Daily News that she flew to London a day prior to the funeral, worked the day of, then returned home three days later. Prior to doing so, she recounted her experience on her social media page.
“It is a rather precious memory that will be forever etched in my mind. A treasure trove,” Grant-Davis wrote. “Words would fail me to express just how humbled and honored I felt to have participated in that historic event, HM Queen Elizabeth ll’s funeral, representing the BVI and the RVIPF.”
In addition to the BVI, regionwide officers to include Anguilla, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Montserrat and the Falkland Islands, made the trip. According to Grant-Davis, the officers from the BVI, Cayman Islands and Montserrat wore ceremonial white tunics with black pants for their duties.
“This provoked widespread curiosity among the UK officers, spectators and other officials who commented on the beauty of our uniforms and wanted to know more about the various OT’s,” she told The Daily News, adding that representatives from broadcast networks from Australia and BBC News were among those in awe.
“The Isle of Man’s representative even mentioned that he will suggest to his force a change of their ceremonial wear to a white tunic,” she said of the OT located between England and Ireland. “Scores of people insisted on getting pictures of us and with us.”
To hear Grant-Davis tell it, everyone was “immensely happy” to see the OT’s present, noting “we were not in numbers, but we stood out.”
“I am grateful for the support so many people directed to me,” she said, adding “History will record the footprints of the territory in that very auspicious event marking the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.”
Grant-Davis said that the squad of 100 officers of which she was a part was placed directly at the front of Buckingham Palace and performed roles similar to what was required of officers from the 43 police forces in the United Kingdom.
Their task, she said, was to know and focus on the group of spectators who were directly in front of them.
“The idea was to be able to identify and raise an alarm regarding anyone who looked suspicious and would be presumed to have ulterior motives than just to pay their respects to the late queen,” she said.
The funeral was held on Sept. 19 and though the start time was 11 a.m., she said that her group was in position as early as 7 a.m.
“The main reason for the early deployment was to ensure that we get to know our locations and the spectators very well and to be in a position later to discern behaviors which were unusual,” she said. “My section of the crowd was mostly journalists from almost every major news network in the world.”
Grant- Davis expressed her gratitude to BVI Gov. John Rankin for accepting her as the nominee to represent the BVI and the RVIPF. The Jamaican national also extended gratitude to the people of the BVI who looked beyond her nationality and saw her as a member of the RVIPF who has toiled hard in and for the country, to have made as good a qualifier as any, to represent the territory at such an historic event.
She said when asked that she is unaware of how she was chosen, noting only that a request from Rankin initially asked for six delegates to attend the funeral.
“I was among the selected officers, however, shortly thereafter a further request was received advising of a reduction in contingency. In that moment I thought of several of my colleagues who would have been good candidates to have represented us excellently, but the decision was not mine to make,” she said. “While I do not know what informed the thinking of the senior commanders, I am humbled by their confidence in me.”
Grant-Davis said words fail to adequately describe her experience in the exclusive event, with its pomp, circumstance and pageantry “but suffice it to say, it was an experience that every person would like to have had.”
“As a person, I stood in a moment of history, one which will be on the tongues, in the hearts and minds of those who attended and of course the same for the rest of the world who watched from afar,” Grant-Davis said. “Being present at the Queen Elizabeth II state funeral is an experience that I will treasure for a lifetime.”