ST. THOMAS — The late Gov. Charles W. Turnbull was never shy about touting his “Belonger” status to the British Virgin Islands, so it came as no surprise that territorial dignitaries, including Premier Natalio Wheatley, joined U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., at his funeral service on Saturday at Chritschurch Methodist Church.

The church, near Market Square and which Turnbull attended as a boy, was crowded to capacity by those who came to bid a last farewell to the former governor, remembered fondly as a historian, a professor at the University of the Virgin Islands, a principal at Charlotte Amalie High School and as an Education commissioner among a slew of titles he held prior to serving as governor from 1999-2007.