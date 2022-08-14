ST. THOMAS — The late Gov. Charles W. Turnbull was never shy about touting his “Belonger” status to the British Virgin Islands, so it came as no surprise that territorial dignitaries, including Premier Natalio Wheatley, joined U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., at his funeral service on Saturday at Chritschurch Methodist Church.
The church, near Market Square and which Turnbull attended as a boy, was crowded to capacity by those who came to bid a last farewell to the former governor, remembered fondly as a historian, a professor at the University of the Virgin Islands, a principal at Charlotte Amalie High School and as an Education commissioner among a slew of titles he held prior to serving as governor from 1999-2007.
Turnbull, 87, died on July 3 in Maryland.
Among the other diginitiaries in attendance Saturday were former BVI House of Assembly Speaker Julian Willocks, former Gov. John de Jongh Jr., Turnbull’s second lieutenant governor, Vargrave Richards, and his high school classmate and former Superior Court Judge Verne A. Hodge. V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, and Sens. Novelle E. Francis Jr. and Kenneth Gittens, who Turnbull hired as the first ever chief of security for Government House, also were in attendance.
Turnbull was born to John Wesley Turnbull and Ruth Ann Eliza Skelton Turnbull, both immigrants from the British Virgin Islands. Willocks, who shortly after Turnbull’s death described him as a political mentor, said they were brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
“A light from the Greater Virgin Islands is gone,” he said Saturday, referencing the term Turnbull coined for the territory. “A voice is still.”
According to published reports, Turnbull was one of the few governors of the U.S.V.I. who was a Belonger of the BVI, and is said to have frequented the island, including as the executor of lands at Parquita Bay, and often serving as a guest speaker at public events. In November 2019, following the death of BVI’s first premier, Ralph T. O’Neal, Turnbull contacted The Daily News directly reminiscing about his “good friend” and noted that the two of them “worked together cooperatively to build a closer relationship between the territories.”
Wheatley, in remarks, told mourners that when the U.S. Virgin Islands hurt, so does the BVI and “when you cry, we cry.”
Saturday’s service culminated a week of events organized by Government House that included a candle light vigil, and the body of the sixth-elected governor lying in state at Government House on St. Croix and St. Thomas and at The Battery on St. John. Bryan also ordered U.S. and V.I. flags flown at half-mast until sundown Saturday in honor of the late governor, a Democrat like Bryan.
Former Gov. Kenneth Mapp, who resides in Florida, was unable to attend Saturday’s funeral service, but sent condolences to the family of the “gentle giant” whom he described as “a wise, honest, caring, jovial and knowledgeable human being.”
Turnbull, Mapp said, loved his family and was very close to them.
“The Virgin Islands, both U.S. and B.V.I. were his jewels,” Mapp said.
Turnbull, after he was elected in 1998, took office in January 1999 with then Lt. Gov. Gerard Luz James. He was re-elected for four more years, this time with Richards as his running mate.
In 2011, and in honor of his legacy as an educator including teaching at the primary level, the Legislature of the Virgin Islands honored Turnbull by naming a new public library in Tutu in his honor. The Legislature also awarded Turmbull with the Virgin Islands Medal of Honor, the territory’s highest honor.