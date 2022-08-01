TORTOLA — The last time Keinsha Sprauve took part in the August Festival parade was three years ago.
This year, she hadn’t planned on taking part in the popular British Virgin Islands event, held on the first Monday in August — commonly referred to as August Monday — but she did.
Sprauve didn’t regret it, not even the fact that it began nearly two hours after its scheduled start of 1 p.m.
“No one was registering for festival and we said that we can’t let it go just like that,” she said of her 300-plus troupe, Virgin Islands Based Entertainment (VIBE) in costumes decorated with beads and feathers.
The group was the last of 21 entries in Monday afternoon’s parade, and they didn’t disappoint. The ladies of the troupe were bedecked in yellow, pink and orange two-piece swim wear while their male counterparts donned orange shorts with white shirts.
“We got everyone together, we’re here, we’re celebrating and we’re enjoying the festival,” she said in between a break from dancing and near the parade’s end at Bernard Nibbs Festiville. There are no words to describe how I feel today. All of the members of this troupe and I’m sure everyone who in in the parade today, is excited, because we know what we’re accustomed to, and to have it taken away from us, unfortunately because of COVID, it was great to be back here today, to celebrate life, to celebrate freedom and to celebrate our emancipation is exceptional.”
It was only the second August Festival Parade since 2016 as a major flood wiped out the 2017 parade. As the territory was recovering from Hurricane Irma in 2017, there was no 2018 parade. And while there was an abbreviated parade in 2019, COVID-19 wiped out the last two years.
Felina Moss enjoyed the parade, noting the hundreds of spectators who crowded the parade route and stayed until it ended at 6.
“It’s well attended,” she said of the first parade since COVD. “It’s not just COVID. The hurricane as well. There’s a lot we went through for the past couple of years, a lot of people have been stressed and this is a time to come out and enjoy your freedom.”
Linda Cross, who was visiting from England on a three-week holiday, described the parade as “amazing.
“It’s really good coming from the UK to see,” she said. “My son lives here so I knew there was going to be a festival.”
Reigning Miss World Plus Sylvianna Charles, who was second runner-up in last October’s Miss BVI Pageant, organized a children’s troupe under Dingolay Productions, with the theme “Fore and Ice” The entry had two segments — one featured troupe members in white with shades of blue and purple representing ice, and the other in red, orange and yellow, representing fire.
“We’re catering to children five and up and my oldest is in her early 20s,” she said of the partcipants, who clearly were having a good time prancing up the partade route.
“As you can see, everyone is having a great time and enjoying themselves,” she said.
Berch Lettsome, deputy chairman of the VI Festival and Fairs Committee, also put his stamp of approval on the parade.
“I think it’s a testament that you have a lot of people into the parade culture and the people that are most interested stepped out and went above and beyond to make sure they were on the road and they were a part,” he said. “From that perspective, I’m really happy that things went really well.”