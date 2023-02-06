ST. THOMAS — Cheering squads and love were on display Sunday afternoon as blinged-out rides squared off, aired up, and sounded off at the De’ Youth Dem Style Car Show at the Fort Christian parking lot.
Dancehall reggae, soca, and hip-hop music thumped out of speakers as drivers under age 21 and judges circled around head-nodding in time during the show organized by Loud N’ Proud and the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
The parking lot was filled with hundreds milling about as they took in the show. By the time it was over, Jahyel George emerged as the People’s Choice, winning a collection of trophies along with Mario Petersen, Dyllani Newton, Gerell Reed, Makai Charleswell, and C’mouri Jarvis, gaining recognition for everything from best rims, interior and exterior, to best bagged, stance or slogan.
“I feel good,” said George, who plastered the winning slogan “Brick Pan Brick,” on his car, and also walked away with the Best Male Driven and Set Show (speakers display) amateur awards. “Making money — that’s how I feel. That’s how I look at it, and it’s catchy so I just put it on.”
The event was a result of students from Charlotte Amalie High and Ivanna Eudora Kean high schools approaching Loud n’ Proud owner Christina Burt for an event of their own.
“The guys — they got their little cars with their little rims and music and they wanted to do a little car show,” said Burt, whose organization puts on car shows throughout the Virgin Islands. “They into what we into, too.”
Spraying down rims and wiping down hoods, the young men supported by friends and family members lined off their decked-out Hondas, Acuras, Toyotas, and Audis and put their hours of labor to the test.
“I like to take care of my interior more than I take care of the outside of the car,” said Newton, who won Best Bagged and Best Interior, adding that he worked hard to raise about $3,000 to outfit his car. “I was expecting to win it, too.”
And, Petersen, who won Best Exterior and Best Rims, said he accomplished what he set out to do, and urged others to follow suit.
“Don’t be scared to put yourself out there if you want to win something,” he said.
Trevon Anthony, a Kean student and avid car show participant, said he prepped his red Honda Civic over the last two years with a fresh paint job, rims, and a small set “to show that the youngsters can be out here and do stuff too. It’s our time to shine.”
For Kyami Herbert, who switched his rims just about every day for a whole month, says he has been going to car shows and looking up to older heads for years.
“I love cars, even though they’re some headaches sometimes. I just love everything about cars — customizing and building,” Herbert said. “You just get a happy feeling waking up watching your car in the morning and just can’t believe you build it.”
K’hani Turnbull, owner of a metallic-blue Honda Civic 2007, also transformed his vehicle just in time for the car show. His father, Vern Turnbull, a former car racer, bought the car without an engine for use as a hobby project “to show him what we used to do, but it was a lot more difficult than back in our days,” the elder Turnbull said.
What used to be a two-hour job sliding the engine underneath ended up taking 10 as the family teamed up to hoist the engine into the car from above.
To Antonio Emanuel, executive director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, the event could be a springboard for business opportunities for youth in areas such as car stereo installation, car customizing, paint jobs, bodywork, and mechanics.
“We know this is an interest of our young people. This is an amazing talent that they have to design these cars and customize the stereos,” Emanuel said. “What we’re hoping is that they see this as an opportunity for individual entrepreneurship.”