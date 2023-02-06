ST. THOMAS — Cheering squads and love were on display Sunday afternoon as blinged-out rides squared off, aired up, and sounded off at the De’ Youth Dem Style Car Show at the Fort Christian parking lot.

Dancehall reggae, soca, and hip-hop music thumped out of speakers as drivers under age 21 and judges circled around head-nodding in time during the show organized by Loud N’ Proud and the Office of Gun Violence Prevention.