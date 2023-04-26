ST. THOMAS — Several hundred Virgin Islanders and visitors filled Emancipation Garden and filled their bellies at the opening of the 2023 Carnival Food Fair on Wednesday.
At vendor stalls, packed in from Veterans Drive to Tolbod Pladsen, fairgoers indulged in local favorites like pates, Johnny cakes, sipped on sorrel and passionfruit juices or brought bottled reminders of the Food Fair home with them in the form of jams, preserves and sauces.
Selling an array of plants, herbs, preserves, liqueurs and stews, vendor Britany Leonard said things at the fair had picked up since last year.
“The people and the vendors like, last year, you know after the COVID they were a little bit, you know, getting everything together,” said Leonard, whose father Charles has been selling at the fair for more than 20 years. “But this year they’re saying that this one gonna make history, you know?”
In another corner of Emancipation Garden, representatives of Eccentric Mocko Jumbies sold slices of cake to keep a cultural tradition and Carnival staple going.
“We teach the art of stilt-walking to the youth of the Virgin Islands,” said treasurer Apryl Stuart. “We preserve the culture, we teach them the education behind the stilt-walking, we provide them the art to give them confidence, assurity, and that’s what we do — we just love it.”
Selling a dazzling array of cakes from red velvet to Vienna cake, Stuart said the guava cookies had been particularly popular with the day’s customers. The young stilt-walkers will make their Carnival appearance during Friday’s Children’s Parade.
The cuisine-seeking crowd thickened toward lunchtime, as Virgin Islanders and St. Thomas visitors ate their fill before carrying on with their Carnival. Many eventually headed to Carnival Village to enjoy that night’s entertainment . Some, as is customary, stayed through for J’ouvert, scheduled to kick off in the wee morning hours today.