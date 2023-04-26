ST. THOMAS — Several hundred Virgin Islanders and visitors filled Emancipation Garden and filled their bellies at the opening of the 2023 Carnival Food Fair on Wednesday.

At vendor stalls, packed in from Veterans Drive to Tolbod Pladsen, fairgoers indulged in local favorites like pates, Johnny cakes, sipped on sorrel and passionfruit juices or brought bottled reminders of the Food Fair home with them in the form of jams, preserves and sauces.