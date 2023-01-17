ST. THOMAS – Monday was a celebration territorywide to honor famed civil rights activist, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., in distinct Virgin Islands style.

On St. Thomas, young mocko jumbies performed trick moves on stilts. Dancers spun colorful bamboula skirts. And, between the majorettes twirling bright flags, the thundering bass drums of marching bands, and the unique calls by fraternities and sororities, Main Street in downtown Charlotte Amalie resembled a carnival. The event was hosted by the local chapter of King’s fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha.