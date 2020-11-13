Even as public schools enter their 10th week of instruction, more than 800 students across the territory still lack a laptop to learn virtually, and nearly 400 don’t have access to the internet.
According to the V.I. Education Department, as of Thursday, 589 students on St. Croix are still without a laptop and 304 are without an internet connection. In the St. Thomas-St. John district, 363 are without a laptop and 87 lack internet.
While Education officials have distributed more than 3,400 laptops and 1,667 Chromebooks territorywide, the shortfall of computers reveals the ongoing challenge for the department in ensuring every student has equal access to virtual classrooms.
“It is important to note that many students and families had laptops of their own and did not require a device from the Department of Education,” said Education spokesperson Cynthia Graham. “All students will eventually receive a new Chromebook, as supplies arrive in the territory.”
Indeed, the territory is expected to receive 12,000 Chromebooks — 6,000 for each district — to supply every student with a computer. So far, shipments have been piecemeal, with 997 Chromebooks distributed on St. Croix and 670 in the St. Thomas-St. John district.
The Chromebooks were ordered in mid-August once funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, became available.
“Like many other school districts, the Department of Education has no control over how quickly vendors can fulfill our bulk order of 12,000 laptops,” Graham said.
Students without laptops or internet are required to use paper-based lesson packets and have teachers engage with them via telephone, according to Graham.
In addition to new laptops and Chromebooks, the Education Department distributed laptops from its existing inventory: 1,475 on St. Croix and 310 in the St. Thomas-St. John district.
Education officials also distributed 2,000 Mifi devices, 1,000 in each district.
As students and families wait, some community groups are taking action, including the Community and Police Association, which has already handed out 26 laptops and tablets to students in need.
CAPA President Bruce Flamon, who’s been spreading the word on his radio show, “C’mon Man,” said another giveaway took place Friday at Emancipation Garden on St. Thomas, where a laptop and two tablets were handed out.
“We need to keep our public school children in the game,” Flamon said. “It’s time radio shows do more than just talk about our problems in the Virgin Islands when we can get the public involved to help.”