Tutu Hi-Rise

Tutu Hi-Rise housing community on St. Thomas in 2018

The demand for affordable housing is far outpacing the territory’s supply, and hundreds of Virgin Islanders who are in need of a place to live remain on waiting lists, according to testimony Monday in the Senate’s Committee on Housing, Transportation, and Telecommunications.

The territory’s public housing inventory includes 22 developments currently totaling 2,548 units, and about 538 of those are going to be demolished, according to Housing Authority Executive Director Robert Graham.

