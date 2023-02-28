The demand for affordable housing is far outpacing the territory’s supply, and hundreds of Virgin Islanders who are in need of a place to live remain on waiting lists, according to testimony Monday in the Senate’s Committee on Housing, Transportation, and Telecommunications.
The territory’s public housing inventory includes 22 developments currently totaling 2,548 units, and about 538 of those are going to be demolished, according to Housing Authority Executive Director Robert Graham.
“Each year we expect to revitalize or build new approximately 300 units. At the end of the decade, we will have 3,000 new units of affordable housing that will be resilient and sustainable,” Graham said.
There are about 100 units that could be rented but are currently vacant, split almost evenly between St. Thomas and St. Croix, Graham said.
“With approximately 800 applicants on the public housing waiting list, we will be able to repair and lease units with a projected occupancy rate of 97% by the third quarter of this year,” he added.
The housing choice voucher program, also known as Section 8, has an annual budget of $15 million and provide housing assistance for around 2,047 families.
“Currently, there are around 1,435 families receiving housing assistance for a 73% utilization rate. However, the year end goal is to utilize approximately 99% of the budget available,” Graham said.
A shortage of available units is making it difficult for families to use their vouchers, and Graham said they’re working to recruit new landlords and hope the Housing Finance Authority’s Rental Rehab Program, which provides $50,000 to potential landlords to make a rental unit available, will add 80 units.
“I don’t know where to start. Let’s talk about the disasters of 2017 and the units that were damaged minimally. Have you completed all of the repairs of those units? Like in the Kirwan Terrace area?” said Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory.
Graham began to explain that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided $240 million, but “I didn’t ask about the money. The money is there, that’s not the issue on the table,” Frett-Gregory said.
The Authority has been struggling to hire maintenance workers, and Frett-Gregory said the Authority needs to hire additional contractors to get the repairs done.
Graham said they first had to fix roofs with FEMA funding, which is now complete, so they can move on to other repairs.
“And when do we anticipate wrapping that up? Because people are living in squalor here in the Virgin Islands,” Frett-Gregory said.
“It’s an ongoing process,” Graham said.
“Ongoing could mean infinitum for as long as we are on planet earth. What does that mean? Is there a plan, is there a timeline? There has to be something in place. Let’s hear it,” Frett-Gregory said. “When do you anticipate wrapping this up, what year?”
“It’s not going to be wrapped up, the work is ongoing,” Graham said.
Frett-Gregory persisted, and asked when the last repairs will be complete on units damaged during the 2017 hurricanes.
“We will provide the schedule of the work to you,” Graham said.
Frett-Gregory expressed frustration that officials could not give a timeline on the record.
“We cannot continue to treat our people like this,” she said.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens asked Housing Authority officials to put their annual salaries on the record.
Graham said he earns $227,000, Chief Operating Officer Lydia Pelle earns $170,000, Development Director Dorothea Hicks earns $160,000, Director of Asset Management Jimmy Farmer earns $130,000, Housing Choice Voucher Program Director Akala Anthony earns $130,000, and Director of Administration Robert Protho earns $125,000.
“When people come before us that’s well paid, we expect to get responses. And we’re not receiving the responses that we expected today,” Gittens said.
There are 800 people on the waiting list for housing and 100 vacancies, so “why aren’t we filling these apartments?” Gittens said.
He asked Graham again if there is a written plan for fixing the housing stock, and Graham assured him, “there’s a written plan,” but he didn’t have it with him at the hearing.
“Tell us something,” Gittens said.
Gittens also asked about the Authority’s plans to hire a marketing firm when so many people are in need of housing, and Graham said the Authority has several programs that require publicity.
Sen. Samuel Carrion asked if the Housing Authority has a public information officer, and Graham said the position has been vacant for three years. Carrion was incredulous that the Authority is looking to hire an outside marketing firm before hiring a staff member responsible for communicating with the public.
“I just think that sometimes we need to really put our priorities where they belong, and sometimes it frustrates me when I don’t see a sense of urgency on things that are crucial and don’t require a lot, to be honest,” Carrion said.
There are issues with old housing stock and “if we don’t have the proper maintenance plan in place, the 60 years for the lifespan will be reduced to 20 or 30 if not properly maintained,” Carrion said.
“That’s correct,” Graham said.
“So, what’s the plan that you have in place in order to be able to recruit and fill in the shortage that you have in your maintenance area?” Carrion said.
Graham said they’re working to interview new maintenance employees in the coming weeks, and there are currently 30 vacant positions.
“We have hired approximately 25 individuals in the last 6 to 9 months. There were 60 vacancies, that’s in half now,” so there has been progress, Graham said.
Housing demand has grown about 20% since the 2017 hurricanes from a 5,000-unit shortage to 6,000 units, according to Graham’s testimony.
Graham said the Authority’s redevelopment plan includes replacing 3,000 old public housing units over the next decade, at a cost of $1 billion to $2 billion.
He detailed plans to redevelop eight “priority” housing communities, which “will provide 890 units of new construction and rehab communities,” at a cost of $692 million funded primarily through federal sources.
Plans include redevelopment of 248 units at Walter I.M. Hodge, with a ribbon cutting set for September and construction completed by July 2024.
The Tutu Phase 1 new construction of 84 units in Estate Donoe was delayed several times during the pandemic because of “supply-chain issues, environmental remediation, and contractor disputes,” Graham said. “Disputes with the contractor and bonding company will be resolved in the courts,” and environmental work will be completed soon. Construction bids are due March 7 and construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.
The second phase of the Tutu North Redevelopment is a 60-unit new construction at the old Housing Authority central office, which is expected to be complete by December 2025.
The third phase of the Tutu redevelopment will include 92 units in the original footprints of buildings 13 through 21, which were destroyed by the 2017 hurricanes. The project is in the design stage, and construction is estimated to be complete by the second quarter of 2026.
The rehabilitation of D. Hamilton Jackson and Alphonso Gerard Place will create 124 units in the Estate Richmond community in Christiansted.
“12 of the total units are in a floodway at the Alphonso Gerard site,” and are not included as part of the revitalization, and “other housing options will be afforded to those families,” according to Graham, who said the construction is expected to be complete by the third quarter of 2025.
Revitalization of units in Stoney Ground is intended to provide replacement housing for residents at Wilford Perdo Home, also known as “Whim Gardens,” Graham said, and the 98-unit first phase is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2026.
New construction of 60 units at the northwest corner of Oswald Harris Court will allow for relocation of residents from the Lucinda Millin home, and construction is expected to be complete in late 2026.
Williams Delight was built in 1969 and included 300 single family units on 43 acres, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development has approved the entire site for conversion to home ownership for residents, Graham said.
“To date, 34 households have become homeowners and 75 units will be converted to homeownership, Graham said. Comprehensive rehabilitation will require demolition of 191 units, and the lots will be sold for homeownership. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.