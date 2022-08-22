ORLANDO, Fla. — After yet another system failed to organize into a tropical depression or storm over the weekend in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center is looking at a new system with the potential to develop in the Atlantic Ocean.

As of the NHC’s 8 a.m. ET tropical outlook Sunday, a tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves west into the tropical Atlantic.