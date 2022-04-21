ST. CROIX — The U.S. Air Force Reserve WC-130J, commonly referred to as “Hurricane Hunters,” visited St. Croix Wednesday as part of the 2022 Caribbean Hurricane Awareness Tour where the public was invited to explore the aircraft used for weather recognizance missions.
The Hurricane Hunters can stay in the air for nearly 18 hours while traveling at over 300 miles per hour. A typical mission — where a crew collects vital weather forecasting information by soaring into the eye of a storm — lasts about 12 hours, according to crewmember Jeff Mitchell.
Aboard the aircraft is a GPS Dropsonde Windfinding System which Mitchell said is essential to gathering the weather data. The system utilizes several 16-inch cylinder tubes called dropsondes that are outfitted with sensors and released from the aircraft via a drop tube. Once emitted, the sensors relay information like an atmospheric profile of the temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, and wind data to the aircraft where operators can analyze it.
“The weather officer is going to see that data as we are steering into the eye, the dead center, and once we get the data we send it in real time to the National Hurricane Center,” Mitchell said of a likely hurricane. “So as soon as we get it, they have it and they can update the model like that,” Mitchell said snapping his fingers.
Holding one of the dropsondes up in front of him he said, “I mean this little guy right here is pretty much the reason why we have a job. This is really the heart of the mission.”
According to Mitchell, the dropsondes are released one at a time from the craft and generally 25 are released on an average mission.
“We also use the equipment around us to find the dead center of the storm. Once we punch through the eye wall, what we want to find is the barometric center where the winds are absolute zero. If you do it right the dropsonde should be zero wind all the way down,” Mitchell said. “But it’s pretty cool to know you just flew through 170 mph winds but now it’s going to be zero right here.”
Like his crewmembers, Mitchell has made a career of flying into the unknown, and he admits that dependent on perspective it is as frightening or exciting as expected.
“It depends on the storm, some are good, but then there are some that are bad. Storms really have their own personalities. They are all unique, different. They all do different things. Even when you think ‘oh I’ve seen it all’ you haven’t,” Mitchell said. “Like some have lightning. We have been struck by lightning a few times and it goes through the plane and sometimes it hurts it, but sometimes it doesn’t. Honestly, it’s kind of a crap shoot.”
Even with unforeseen possibilities, the entire craft only requires a five-man crew to go on a weather recognizance mission. Mitchell said it requires a pilot, co-pilot, navigator, aerial reconnaissance weather officer, and a weather reconnaissance loadmaster.
Though the entire mission typically lasts far longer, “on average we sit in the physical storm for six hours,” Mitchell said.
The aircraft does have restroom facilities and essentially “operates as a floating weather station” but if you’re part of the crew Mitchell said it’s the kind of trip where you’ll need to bunker down and “bring a lunch” because the missions don’t tend to be ones that wrap up quickly.
Arriving on St. Croix Wednesday afternoon was the aircraft’s second stop on its 2022 Caribbean Hurricane Awareness Tour, it was previously on St. Thomas that morning and will be flying to Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico today.