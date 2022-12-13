For the 12th year, a group of men and women who work with the Hurricane Hunters 403 Maintenance Group to prepare the territory for impending storms, were back on St. Croix recently. The group presented bagsful of toys to the Queen Louise Home for Children, according to a statement from Lutheran Social Services.
The Queen Louise Home for Children, part of Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands, is a 24-hour residential foster care for children, and contributions help fund the costs of operating the program 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, according to the news release.
It noted that children come to the home through the V.I. Human Services Department as a result of abuse, neglect, displacement or for respite care when needed.
Junia John-Straker, chief executive officer of LSSVI, said the home has received the “support and resources from this wonderful group for over 12 years” with the help of parishioners from Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Gulfport, Miss., who “held a toy drive to ensure that Christmas at our Queen Louise Home is nothing short of magical.”
Master Sgt. Alejandro Negron, Master Sgt. Jay Homerbocker, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Lemieux delivered the toys — enough to fill out the entire back wall of the Queen Louise Home auditorium — last Tuesday, John-Straker said.
The gifts ranged from Barbie dolls to coloring books to board games, Lego toys and learning pads. The toys filled bags on the floor and “every square inch of our community table,” she said.
According to the statement, the visits from the Hurricane Santas had to be limited during the pandemic. This year, members of the 403 Maintenance Group were back in person and “we are so grateful for their return this year and to continue this loving tradition,” the release stated.
John-Straker thanked Senior Master Sgt. Crystal Jones-Watkins, Pastor Raymond Alexander, Shelia Alexander, Marlene Hayes, and Alfred Watkins for hosting the toy drive and sharing the gifts.
“We were extremely elated for the return of the Hurricane Hunters to the Queen Louise Home for Children. We are grateful for their continued partnership in enhancing the lives of children in our programs on St. Croix,” she said. “Thank you for the toys that we will happily share not only with children in our care, but also with children outside of our programs. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to say thank you from St. Croix all the way to Mississippi.”