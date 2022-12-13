Santas
Photo by LUTHERAN SOCIAL SERVICES VI

For the 12th year, a group of men and women who work with the Hurricane Hunters 403 Maintenance Group to prepare the territory for impending storms, were back on St. Croix recently. The group presented bagsful of toys to the Queen Louise Home for Children, according to a statement from Lutheran Social Services.

The Queen Louise Home for Children, part of Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands, is a 24-hour residential foster care for children, and contributions help fund the costs of operating the program 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, according to the news release.