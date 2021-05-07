The V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency will begin distributing 6,000 hurricane tracking maps on Monday.
“This is the 11th year VITEMA has provided this service in observance of National Hurricane Preparedness Week which runs from May 9-15,” according to a prepared statement. “The paper maps are an excellent tracking tool to monitor approaching storm systems and their proximity to the USVI. As with any major storm related event, VITEMA will provide daily updates on multiple social media platforms as well as the VITEMA website at vitema.vi.gov as to a storm’s location.”
Hurricane tracking maps may be found at:
St. Thomas
Gottlieb Serve Station, Racetrack Gas Stations in Bovoni and Sugar Estate, Sea Chest, Food Center, Lone Eagle Superette, Gasworks Gas Station, E & M Grocery (Northside), The Market, Happy View Market, T’s Restaurant, Moe’s in Red Hook and on Waterfront, The Market, Pueblo, Cost-u-Less, Home Depot, Office Max, VITEMA
St. John
Starfish Market (Cruz Bay), Dolphin Market (Coral Bay), E & C Service Station (Cruz Bay), Pine Peace Market (Cruz Bay), St John Hardware, Connections East/West, Paradise Lumber and Hardware, Midway Supermarket
St. Croix
Ziggy’s Island Market, LLC, East Way Service Station & Mini Mart, Welco Service Station, Expressway Supermarket, Seaside Supermarket, Gallows Bay Ferry Dock, Bentick’s Liquor, Jiffy Mart, J&W Grocery, Bi-Rite Supermarket, Econo Market, Pueblo Golden Rock, One Love Golden Rock, Gmaxx Service Station, Puma Golden Rock, Five Corners Service Station, Food Town Supermarket, Gas City Service Station, Rite-Way Service Station, Cost-U-Less Supermarket, Plaza Extra East, Falcon Service Station, Sion Farm Mini Mart, Gasaway Service Station, Catherine’s Rest Grocery Gateway Big A Sion Farm, Puma Sunny, Super Tanks Service Station, Gas for less Service Station, Alleyne’s Grocery, Morgan’s, Pueblo La Reine Supermarket, A&H Service Station, Basic Grocery, Sam’s Service Station, Moe’s Service Station, Henry E. Rohlsen Airport, The Market, Quick serve Service Station, Consumer Service Station, Empire Service Station, Caribbean Grocery, Queen B Grocery, Level Up Service Station, Carlton Service Station, Freedom City Gas Station, Supersave Grocery Store, Armstrong’s Ice cream, Amigo’s Service Station, Stop and Shop Supermarket, Mr. Cheap Liquor Store, Target Gas Station, One Love West, Home Depot, Office Max, VITEMA and H&R Mini Mart.
Water Island
WI-Mart
For more information, go to vitema.vi.gov or email contact@vitema.vi.gov or call VITEMA on St. Croix at 340-773-2244, on St. John 340-776-2244, or on St. Thomas 340-774-2244.