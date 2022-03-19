In celebration of Virgin Islands History Month and Youth Art Month, the Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Division of Libraries, Archives, and Museums and the V.I. Education Department’s Division of Cultural Education will host the “I am David Hamilton Jackson Art & Activism project” exhibit starting today in Frederiksted, St. Croix, DPNR announced Friday.
The exhibit will be on display at the Crucian Heritage and Nature Tourism building at 217 Customs House Street in Frederiksted through Saturday, April 16.
The work is part of the larger Youth Art Month exhibit featuring student artwork from various schools and art programs organized by YAM co-chair Maria Stiles annually. Artwork from students from St. Croix Educational Complex, Central High School, Good Hope Country Day School, and the Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School will be on display.
A short video produced by DLAM that highlights some of “I AM DHJ” social justice portraits will also be shown with music by Rashawn Philip, a 12th grader at St. Croix Educational Complex. He will perform his rap song titled “PEACE” that addresses the issue of colorism. Additionally, there will be live performances by Music in Motion, and the St. Croix Educational Complex’s Kwabena Trio.