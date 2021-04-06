The Danish government has granted artists La Vaughn Belle and Jeannette Ehlers a permanent location on the Copenhagen waterfront for their monumental sculpture, “I Am Queen Mary.”
As a result of the decision, the proposed bronze and coral stone artwork “will tower for generations to come at the entrance to the harbor in Copenhagen in recognition of a controversial era of Danish history,” according to a news release issued Tuesday.
The statue will stand in perpetuity in front of the West Indian Warehouse, after years of efforts that began in March 2018 to create a collaborative monument to a Black woman in Scandinavia.
“Continuing the journey from a temporary artwork to a permanent monument, this May the artists will launch a crowdfunding campaign to finance a final version in Copenhagen and St. Croix,” according to the news release.
“We are so grateful to the Danish Ministry of Culture for recognizing our work in this way and ensuring that this significant part of our shared history will be told,” Ehlers said in a statement.
“‘I Am Queen Mary’ centers the narratives of the courageous human beings who fought for their dignity and their survival under the harshest of living and working conditions. They deserve to be remembered,” Belle added.
“The two-story monument references the historical figure Mary Thomas, a sugarcane field worker who along with others led the largest labor revolt in Danish colonial history,” the 1878 ‘Fireburn’ insurrection on St. Croix.
“I Am Queen Mary” is a digital fusion of the two artists and serves as “a bridge across the Atlantic, merging their bodies, nations and narratives,” according to a release. The sculpture’s base comes from coral stones carved from the ocean by enslaved Africans on St. Croix that were used in colonial era buildings.
“‘I Am Queen Mary’ will be a strong and lasting physical memory of a dark side of Danish history, which we must not forget — and a concrete reminder in Copenhagen’s cityscape that Denmark’s history is created by many incredibly different people, not just by kings and war heroes,” Danish Minister of Culture Joy Mogensen said in a statement.
In April 2019, the Danish Parliament granted $160,000 to the project pending two conditions: that the artists were able to secure the permanent permission and that they raise the rest of the money to complete the project.
Since then, a polystyrene version of the statue was damaged multiple times and in December the figure was taken down after suffering irreparable damage in a winter storm.
Efforts are now underway to raise sufficient funds for permanent bronze castings of the statute to be erected in Copenhagen and on St. Croix.
According to a press release, initial conversations with a Danish foundation have been positive and the artists are confident and hopeful as they prepare to fundraise in the coming months. In May, a crowdsourcing campaign will begin.
To stay informed, follow the hashtag #supportiamqueenmary or visit www.iamqueenmary.com.