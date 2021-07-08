On Wednesday, the V.I. Legislature’s Finance Committee met to hear testimony from the V.I. Labor Department on its budget plan for Fiscal Year 2022.
According to an analysis provided by the Labor Department, the governor has recommended a General Fund appropriation of $8,602,343, a 7% increase from the current $8,069,238 appropriation.
The funds would be distributed between personnel services, fringe benefits, supplies, other services, utilities and capital projects.
The majority, 57%, would go toward salaries for the department’s 129 employees. The department is requesting $4,915,569 for personnel services, an increase of $1,816,755 to form the 2021 appropriation.
Additional funding would go toward raises for current employees, and would provide for new positions, according to Maurice Wells, director of business and administration.
In November, the department launched the My UI claims portal, which allows for online claim processing and direct deposit to claimants. Labor Commissioner Gary Molloy said the portal cost $739,000, and the department received a supplemental appropriations from the U.S. Labor Department for the project.
Molloy said the unemployment division plans to continue the development of automated systems, which will include online platforms for employers and for tax purposes.
“We have approximately $1.5 million in contracts in production right now, but the entire unemployment system is going under modernization,” Assistant Commissioner Nesha Christian-Hendrickson said.
During questioning, one aspect senators focused on was federal funding. Molloy reported that for FY 2021, the department will be losing $188,000 in federal funding provided for youth.
Wells reported that the department has received $1.2 million in COVID administrative funds and to date, $519,000 has been expended. Deadlines for the use of these federally funded grants have been extended to June 2022.
When questioned by Sen. Janelle Sarauw, Wells reported that the Economic Development Commission fund had a current balance of $863,000. These funds have been generated by the $2,500 fee that is collected from EDC companies on a yearly basis, and under current legislation are to be used in recruitment efforts to hire Virgin Islanders.
Molloy said that none of the funds have been used, and the lack of spending from the account is tied to the development of the department’s system and website.
“So, from 2013 to 2021, we have not spent one cent to do recruiting based on the legislation. That’s a budgetary matter,” Sarauw said.
Senators also questioned the apprenticeship program, and why all the program’s apprenticeships are located on St. Croix.
“The program is employer driven,” Molloy told senators. “It functions by the fact that these employers, based on the requirements to be a registered apprenticeship program tied to the U.S. Department of Labor, they have to have full time positions to be able to have apprenticeships,” Molloy said.
Shenika Sabastien, director of youth and apprenticeship, said one of her goals is to provide apprenticeship opportunities for those on St. Thomas and St. John.
“Workforce development is, and will continue to be, a major focus of V.I. Department of Labor, it requires funding. We need to be able to have the flexibility to develop programs and have the funding to be able to train Virgin islanders in the different demand sectors that we have within this community,” Molloy said.