ST. CROIX — The loud sounds of whistles echoed through the decorated gymnasium of St. Croix Educational Complex as members of the the “Brilliant and Iconic Class of 2022” marched down a makeshift aisle in pairs during a final journey at what is now their alma mater.
Brimming with hope and cloaked in silver satin gowns, the 193 students listened to scores of officials before hearing from their top two classmates. They learned that hard work pays off, and that despite challenges they can succeed by being their own hero and heroine in their life’s story.
Karim Henry said the fact that he was standing before classmates is a testament to hard work paying off. As a youngster, he received first honors in his class at Eulalie R. Rivera Elementary School and was valedictorian of his class at Arthur A. Richards Junior High School. On Wednesday he spoke as valedictorian to the Class of 2022.
“I am standing in front of you as proof that hard work can take you to heights you have never dreamed of before,” he said. “Such potential is not unique to me but is hidden inside all of us. Everyone of us has the potential to do much greater things if we never give up. All of us made it to the ceremony so we all have shown that spark. We can achieve our dreams.”
Henry is living his as he was accepted to his preferred campus – Georgia’s Savannah College of Art and Design – where he plans to cultivate his lifelong passion for gaming into a career as a video game artist.
“If I can do all this, what is stopping you? Nothing. Never let anything block you from your dreams,” Henry said, noting he also understood that “these last four years have been rough.”
“Ninth grade was our introduction to Complex. We weren’t familiar with our surroundings. We were getting acclimatized in 10th grade and we found our groove and doing well in classes. Then the pandemic struck three quarters of the way through the year; throwing a wrench into our normalcy,” Henry said. “It was tough to finish a year but we didn’t give up.”
In 11th grade Henry said graduates had to adjust to a fully virtual experience and “it was tough to get used to this but none of us faltered. At times I wondered if I could ever learn effectively virtually.”
Salutatorian Aaliah Saret said much of the experience of her classmates was a “blur” after the COVID-19 pandemic “deprived us of almost two years of our precious high school experience.”
“This year has been incredibly difficult to keep moving forward. At a certain point we have all experienced burning out. Some started losing passion in learning and in whatever they love to do, and then others just wanted to get high school over with,” she said. “It’s like as we grew older, we gradually lost interest in making a difference in our community — even within ourselves. Needless to say, it was discouraging to see that we had lost sight of who we wanted to be.”
The weight of her words could almost be measured on the faces of the graduates, some of whom could be seen nodding in agreement. Saret tearfully ended her remarks with a challenge to her classmates to be the “protagonist of their own story.”
“I want you to stope regretting past actions and to stop stressing about life because no amount of challenges you encounter can take you away from where you are destined to be,” she said.
Principal Rodney Moorhead said despite their challenges, 105 students graduated with honors. He also listed some accomplishments of the school, noting that students raised the school’s testing averages consistently over the last three years, and that amid the pandemic Complex was still able to achieve accreditation for another seven years — all indication of a “Brilliant and Iconic Class of 2022.”