As the height of hurricane season approaches, many residents, organizations, and businesses are keeping an eye to the east for impending storms. But there’s a danger that could strike at any time of the year with little to no warning — tsunamis.
Community Organizations Active in Disaster, the St. John branch of Virgin Islands Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster, dedicated its monthly meeting Aug. 19 to the topic of tsunamis through the lens of Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster’s “4 C’s”— communication, collaboration, cooperation and coordination.
Devin Murphy, executive director of the island’s disaster resilient internet communications company, Love City Community Network, shared recent updates that were made to the network as well as how the network has been hardened against disasters like tsunamis and hurricanes.
In 2020, Murphy said, Love City Community Network’s focus was on increasing distribution capabilities and capacity due to a significant increase in residents working and schooling from home. This year, Love City Community Network has focused on improving its power systems due to frequent and “concerningly longer” outages, Murphy said.
“We spent about $35,000 on increasing battery capacities,” he said. “We use marine-grade equipment with 36 hours of battery capacity. Five of our sites are completely off grid so we can use those as a test during events like Tropical Storms Grace and Fred, when we weren’t getting much sun. All the solar-powered sites performed beyond expectation, which we’re really happy about.”
Though the meeting’s focus was on tsunami readiness, the conversation often shifted to hurricanes, with Irma and Maria still fresh in the minds of many who attended the meeting. In the event of another Irma-like disaster, Murphy said Love City Community Network would be able to restore its network in about 10 days. Murphy also noted that the network has 13 hot spots spread throughout the community in disaster-hardened locations, allowing people to telecommute for school or work if they don’t have connectivity at home, or, in the event of a disaster, giving residents a nearby option to connect to the internet.
“Our hot spots are in safe and protected areas within the tsunami safety zone, and we’ll be up and running first after a major storm,” Murphy said.
Gifft Hill School Associate Head of School Liz Kinsella spoke during the meeting about the ways the school communicates to its community on topics ranging from onsite covid testing to impending disasters. The school generally uses three ways to communicate with its students, their parents, faculty and staff: landlines, internet and cell service. Redundancies have been built in to ensure each person is contacted, including faculty members who call families that only use a landline.
The amount of information that’s sent out is something that needs to be mitigated, Kinsella said.
“People have a tendency to tune out if they get too many alerts or pieces of information; they stop reading the messages,” she said. “We’ve found that in a disaster-type situation, we’ll do a text message, as that’s the most universal communication tool across all our families right now. Almost everyone has a cell phone and we’ve learned that if you really want to reach people, the best way to communicate is by cell phone.”
Kinsella noted that the school could use its communication system to push VITEMA alerts, which not everyone is signed up for, to spread the word about an impending disaster like a tsunami.
“We have those tools that allow us to communicate with all stakeholders,” she said.
VITEMA Deputy Director of Logistics Steve De Blasio shared that there was a “massive influx” of people registering for VITEMA’s Alert VI mass notification system around the time Tropical Storm Grace passed through the territory. In the event of a major earthquake, De Blasio urged residents not to wait for a tsunami alert, but rather to head to high ground immediately.
“If you feel the ground shaking or you’re getting the sense that there was a major earthquake, don’t wait for a siren or somebody telling you to evacuate,” he said. “Now they’re saying to get between 80 and 100 feet above sea level and you should be safe. Don’t ask questions, don’t wait for an alert or a phone call. As individuals, we ask you to understand where you are and know what you would do, which direction you’d go, to get to about 80 feet above sea level as quickly as possible. That’s something we should all practice as individuals, families, and communities.”
Coral Bay Community Council Executive Director Sharon Coldren detailed the ways her organization can help in the wake of a disaster, including the standard practice that the council will host an all-community meeting at its office across from the Coral Bay fire station, as soon as any imposed curfews are lifted following a disaster.
“This worked well before, because it allowed people to take information back to their neighbors,” she said.
Coldren said one of the questions she hears the most from Coral Bay residents is about hurricane shelters. De Blasio said the newly renovated Adrian Senior Center will be a good option as soon as a generator is set up at the site. The area of the Julius E. Sprauve School that was used in the past is likely too damaged from the 2017 hurricanes to serve as a shelter, but other rooms at the school are being considered, as the site does have a backup generator. The shelters are only meant to be used for those who don’t wish to remain in their homes during a hurricane, and aren’t intended to serve as temporary lodging for those whose homes are badly damaged or destroyed during a natural disaster, De Blasio said. The sprung structure at the former Guy Benjamin School in Coral Bay is also being considered as a shelter, De Blasio added. That structure and Sprauve School are both within the tsunami evacuation zone, as are numerous other buildings and vital services like the Cruz Bay fire station, Cruz Bay wastewater treatment plant and the V.I. Water and Power Authority substation at Frank Bay.
“We want to encourage folks to have a plan to stay with friends or relatives through a storm because with covid hanging over our heads, we’re going to have to test folks coming into the shelters, and if they test positive we’ll have to isolate them,” De Blasio said. “Covid aside, we will have to make room for people who need protection. We’re not going to put somebody in harm’s way. We’ll have to figure something out.”
Community Organizations Active in Disaster’s Celia Kalousek urged residents to have a plan in place for sheltering during a storm, and Coldren said she would contact Coral Bay villa owners urging them to shelter residents in the event of a disaster, as many did after hurricanes Irma and Maria.
De Blasio assured residents that VITEMA is better prepared now than the organization was before the 2017 storm season.
“We’re in a much better place now from an internal government perspective and in terms of emergency communications,” he said.
In Cruz Bay, tsunami assembly points are denoted as “Crest Hill,” above and behind the Grande Bay Resort, and the Seventh-day Adventist Church parking lot. In Coral Bay, safe assembly points are the Johnny Horn Trail and Sea Grape Hill. For more information on tsunami readiness, visit http://www.vitema.vi.gov/plan-prepare/tsunamis.