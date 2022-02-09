The V.I. Waste Management has been bypassing the competitive bidding process, and instead has continued solid waste collection services under expired contracts and verbal agreements, according to an audit report by the V.I. Inspector General’s Office.
The objectives of the audit were to determine if Waste Management officials had followed procurement guidelines in awarding contracts, and ensured that contracted services were performed in accordance with contract terms and conditions.
The four areas of concern reviewed in the audit are Waste Management’s contract procurement, monitoring, billing and payments.
At least 10 Waste Management contracts had expired and services continued on a month-to-month basis for up to six years, and at least two vendors provided services to the agency based on verbal or informal agreements, according to the report.
“As a result, Waste Management expended at least $15,593,860 without ensuring that it obtained the best price for its services,” Deputy V.I. Inspector General Delia Thomas said in the report released Wednesday afternoon.
According to the audit, Waste Management paid $452,762 for services that were based on a verbal agreement; paid unsubstantiated charges of at least $95,304; paid at least $23,539 for services that were not adequately supported and could not ensure that payments of some contractors were for services that were rendered.
“Moreover, Waste Management officials did not document changes made to contract terms. In addition, they did not adequately review contractor’s bills before approval and payment,” Thomas wrote.
From fiscal years 2017 through 2019, Waste Management did not pay many of its contractors in a timely manner and contractor payments were, on average, 10 months late.
One wastewater treatment plant contractor reviewed was paid 46 months late, as the February 2017 invoice was not paid by Waste Management until December 2020.
According to a V.I. Legislature budget hearing for Fiscal Year 2019, as of March 2018, Waste Management had incurred an outstanding debt of at least $14,193,145.
To address the outstanding debt, Thomas wrote, the V.I. Legislature increased Waste Management’s budget by $7 million in 2019.
The Inspector General’s Office recommendations addressed prioritizing soliciting bids for expired contracts, outstanding debts, maintaining files, monitoring procedures and contractor billings among others.
In an exit conference held on Dec. 22, Waste Management officials agreed to all of the Inspector General’s Office findings and recommendations. The agency was given 30 days to respond.
“We look forward to implementing improved policies, processes and procedures at the authority to further support our efforts of being good stewards of the funds and resources we receive to provide quality services to the Virgin Islands community,” Waste Management Executive Director Roger Merritt Jr. wrote in a Jan. 21 response to the report.