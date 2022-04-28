Office of the V.I. Inspector General released a scathing audit report Wednesday, detailing failures by the Luis Hospital administration to properly handle contracts after the 2017 hurricanes.
The 50-page audit was initiated based on a request from the St. Croix Hospital District Board, and was conducted to determine “if the Hospital solicited, awarded, and monitored contracts per its policies, applicable laws, and regulations,” during fiscal years 2017 through 2019, according to the report.
A prior audit conducted by BKD CPAs & Advisors for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2017 listed “several areas of material weaknesses,” and those auditors noted that “multiple invoices for goods and services were paid without an approved purchase order” and that the “lack of oversight could lead to misappropriations of Hospital funds through the payment of authorized purchases.”
According to the Inspector General’s report, those weaknesses resulted in millions in misspent funds after the hurricanes.
Hospital management “made questionable decisions” that resulted in the hospital paying $1.4 million for a temporary operating room that was never utilized, a two-year delay and lost revenue related to the temporary hospital known as JFL North, and $1.3 million paid for services under an emergency contract that lasted more than three years.
Auditors were unable to determine how much revenue the hospital lost because patients have been transferred off-island for routine care.
“We requested, but were not provided information to quantify the estimated lost revenue due to the transfer of patients off-island,” according to the report.
“Furthermore, the Hospital experienced a high management turnover among key positions and lacked a continuity plan to ensure limited disruption of its operations. Over five years, the Hospital saw 5 CEOs, 3 CFOs, and 3 Chief Legal Counsels, and did not have full-time staffers in the administrative/middle management positions to maintain the continuity of the Hospital’s daily operations when those key employees left,” according to the report.
The hospital management teams were “not following procurement policies and regulations consistently, not effectively planning for its procurement needs in executing its scope of work and contracting needs, and not ensuring that proprietary information held by former key employees were turned over to the Hospital to ensure its smooth operations, and not having adequate middle-management staff to maintain the Hospital’s operation,” according to the report. “As a result, officials procured goods and services outside of the normal procurement process, purchased goods, and amended contracts without proper approvals. Also, officials made decisions that delayed the opening of the temporary hospital over two years and resulted in lost revenue due to patients being sent for services usually performed by the Hospital.”
The hospital also, “lost valuable time when new staff did not have access to files and electronic records established by a previous management team.”