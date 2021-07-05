ST. CROIX — Like they have been doing for more than 20 years, just over a hundred people took to the streets of St. Croix in the pre-dawn hours on Emancipation morning Saturday, for a cross-island trek in the 21st annual Emancipation Day Fort-to-Fort “Walk to Freedom.”
Positive Nelson has been the event’s organizer since its inception and said this year as the global pandemic continues, the walk has been looked upon as a rebirth for many and a source of enlightenment and unity for the community.
The walk commemorated the 173rd anniversary of Emancipation Day and celebrates the enslaved Africans who marched to Frederiksted and demanded freedom on the morning of July 3, 1848. The revolt, led by molasses boiler Moses “General Buddhoe” Gottlieb, altered the territory’s history by winning freedom for slaves throughout the Danish West Indies almost 15 years before Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in the United States.
The participants on the 15.6-mile walk snaked across the island on the path forged by their ancestors — from Fort Christianvaern in Chrisiansted, along Queen Mary Highway to Fort Frederick in Frederiksted. Before they set off, they rattled the locked chains on the gate to the fort’s entrance and then fanned out into the streets. At the end of the walk at the west-end fort, they again rattled the chains to signal the accomplishment.
The crowd set their own pace, quickly spreading out with many running, others jogging and some walking with a purpose with their hearts and eyes focused on the westward journey. Nelson shouted words of affirmation from a microphone throughout the walk encouraging unity, love and a spirit of overcoming as they passed through communities. A truck playing music kept the event upbeat and distracted the walkers from the growing heat of the day as the largest group finished in just under five hours.
There were groups of friends, Greek organizations, co-workers, parents and children.
Ernestine Nicholas — the oldest walker at 80 years — has completed the walk many times. She said she loves walking and has always been comfortable in her long denim skirt, light colored top, sneakers and hat to protect her from the sun.
Most people wore sneakers, while a few wore sandals on the long walk. Sherina Merchant, however, opted to walk the walk of her ancestors and completed the entire walk barefoot. “This is nothing, I’ve done it for the past three years without shoes, just like our ancestors did it,” she said. “It means a lot to me as I walk and reflect on their walk and their purpose.”
A few tourists even joined the mix of walkers. Gregg Coldwell made the walk with three family members from Chicago and said it was truly a test of strength and endurance.
“I’d consider myself fit, but I doubted myself on this walk because it was hard,” he said. “I had to push because I though about how important the walk was for the slaves so many years ago and I am proud of them for standing up. All of us should be proud.”
As a former senator, Nelson sponsored the legislation that established June 26 through July 3 as Freedom Week in the territory. Emancipation Day, a public holiday in the territory, wrapped up that week.