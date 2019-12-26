Santa came to Cruz Bay on Christmas Eve to deliver gifts to all of St. John’s children. The man in red arrived by Caneel Bay ferry, decked out in lights and playing Christmas music. The evening’s festivities, including cupcakes and gifts for the children, were sponsored by Caneel Bay Resort, Starfish Market, St. John Community Foundation, BBC Electric, and V.I. Ecotours.
Shreya Deshwal, left, stops for a photo before receiving a gift from Santa and his elf, Lacey Pritchard.
