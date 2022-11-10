One of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent sexual abuse victims, Virginia Giuffre, has settled a bitterly fought defamation lawsuit with famed defense attorney Alan Dershowitz.

But while Giuffre reportedly won large cash settlements from prior cases involving serial abuser Epstein and his friend Prince Andrew, no money exchanged hands in Giuffre’s settlement with Dershowitz, a Harvard law professor who was once Epstein’s attorney. Each party in the suit issued a statement as part of the settlement. Giuffre said in her statement that she may have misidentified Dershowitz when she said that he had sexually abused her.