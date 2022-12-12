Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. gave a brief update on holiday and inaugural events during a press conference Monday.
While a representative for the Health Department typically accompanies Motta or Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. during the briefings to provide updates on COVID-19, Monday’s press briefing did not include any information about public health or outstanding tax refunds.
Instead, Motta reminded the community about Bryan’s drive-through gifting event for children Monday evening at Government House in Christiansted.
Another children’s gift giveaway is set for 6 tonight at Franklin Powell Sr. Park in Cruz Bay, St. John.
The third and final gift giveaway event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Havensight Mall on St. Thomas.
The available gifts are for children from newborns up to age 16, and activities on St. John and St. Thomas are in person and are not drive-through events, Motta said. He encouraged attendees to come early to get parking.
The Crucian Christmas Festival activities will coincide with the governor’s inaugural activities, Motta said.
Bryan has authorized administrative leave on Friday, Dec. 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for all non-essential government employees territory-wide “to participate in Christmas Eve reflection,” and Monday Dec. 26, also known as Boxing Day, is already a holiday, Motta said.
Bryan also granted administrative leave for all nonessential government employees on Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day, which falls on a Sunday. Jan. 2 is also the same day inaugural events are scheduled on St. Thomas, Motta said.
Nonessential government employees on St. John have been granted administrative leave to attend inaugural activities on Jan. 3, and the same is true for nonessential employees on St. Croix on Jan. 4, Motta said.
All nonessential employees on St. Croix have administrative leave on Jan. 5 for Festival, J’ouvert, and Food Fair activities, and Jan. 6, Three Kings Day, is already a holiday territory-wide.
The Daily News also questioned Motta about recent OSHA and EPA reports that found hazardous chemicals have been sitting at the idled St. Croix refinery for over a year, and asked what more the local government could be doing to protect the community from the potential threat.
Motta said the EPA and refinery owners Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation are in discussion about what the owners need to do to bring the facility into compliance.
“The local government has been somewhat a party to those conversations and have been working with both the refinery operators and the EPA to ensure that the proper monitoring is in place and that what is required of the refinery operator to bring the refinery back in operation is happening, and so yes, that is happening,” Motta said.
The V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources has “been a party to those conversations,” and is working with the refinery and EPA, Motta said.
Motta said there are no updates on the government’s efforts to provide sufficient beds for individuals in need of inpatient mental health treatment.
He said there are “ongoing initiatives” and pointed to legislation that has not yet been considered or passed, but requires the government to establish at least one such facility.
Motta also said the government is working to respond to an open records request from The Daily News regarding the amount of taxpayer money spent on Bryan’s 2021 trip to Colorado to tour that state’s legal cannabis industry. Motta said he had no update on the status of efforts to implement the medicinal cannabis law locally.
He referred questions about the law’s status to the Office of Cannabis Regulation, but Director Hannah Carty has not responded to any recent questions from The Daily News.
“I cannot give you an informed status on that,” Motta said.
