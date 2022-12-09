Tentative dates have been announced on all three islands for inauguration activities commemorating the re-election of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach.
“The all-island events of this Inauguration, from church services and parades to community receptions and the evening inaugural balls are free of cost. Tickets for the balls on each island are required for admission, with no exceptions,” according to an announcement posted online.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said the Legislature appropriates $250,000 “for the funding of the inauguration and inaugural activities,” and confirmed that “they are open to the public.”
Tickets are available through online reservations at the website inaugurationvi23.com, which has a calendar of activities that includes “invite only” Catholic masses on all three islands. The ticket reservation system was not yet active as of Friday morning, and will be “available soon,” according to the website.
The schedule of events begins Jan. 2 on St. Thomas with an 8 a.m. “invite only” inaugural mass at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral in Charlotte Amalie, followed by a gathering at David Monsanto Bandstand at Emancipation Garden at 10:30 a.m., and a military parade on Veterans Drive at 1 p.m.
As determined by the Revised Organic Act, Jan. 2 is the day that the governor and lieutenant governor will be sworn into office. An open house reception is scheduled at Fort Christian at 2 p.m., followed by the Inaugural Ball at Yacht Haven Grande at 7 p.m.
On Jan. 3, post-inaugural festivities continue on St. John, starting with an “invite only” post inaugural mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Cruz Bay at 10 a.m.
There will be an introduction of the governor at Frank Powell Park in Cruz Bay at 11:30 a.m., followed by a reception at Meada’s Garden in Cruz Bay Park at 1 p.m.
On Jan. 4 the post-inaugural festivities conclude on St. Croix with an “invite only” post inaugural mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Frederiksted at 9 a.m., followed by a military parade in Frederiksted at 11 a.m., and a post inaugural ceremony at Buddhoe Park at 12 p.m.
An open house reception is set for 2 p.m. at Arthur Abel Complex in Frederiksted, followed by another Inaugural Ball at the Polo Grounds in Estate Cane at 8 p.m.
All events are subject to change, according to the website.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.