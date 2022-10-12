Income tax extension deadline set for Monday
The Bureau of Internal Revenue is reminding taxpayers who applied for the automatic extension of time to file their 2021 income tax returns that the deadline to file the return is Monday.
When filing the income tax returns, taxpayers are reminded to review the address and ensure that it is correct and to verify that they have signed their tax returns, IRB said in a statement released Wednesday.
Taxpayers who cannot pay the tax due at this time are encouraged to file the tax return by the deadline to avoid any penalties.
Taxpayers unable to pay the tax due in full are urged to set up a payment plan. This will allow them to seek alternate methods of payment with the bureau, according to IRB.
Taxpayers are urged to meet with IRB’s Delinquent Accounts and Returns Branch representatives to set up payment plans.
Questions concerning the extension deadline can be directed to the Office of Chief Counsel at (340) 714-9310.
Coral Bay shoreline cleanup set for Saturday
The public is invited to participate in a Coral Bay shoreline cleanup on St. John Saturday.
Volunteers should meet at the Coral Bay dinghy dock at 8 a.m. wearing sturdy shoes, sun protection and gloves.