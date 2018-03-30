With the significant increase of beachgoers and small pleasure boaters traversing the Caribbean during the Easter weekend, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be on the lookout for foreign boaters who do not comply with reporting requirements when they enter the territory.
U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations agents will work with state and local partners in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through the Operation Stonegarden Grant Program in coastal operations to deter smuggling, according to an advisory CBP issued.
Federal law requires that all operators of small pleasure vessels entering the United States from foreign locations immediately notify their arrival to CBP. If entering the United States through Puerto Rico and the USVI, boaters are required to report their arrival by phone.
The clearance procedures for boaters include: arrivals to the U.S. Virgin Islands from a foreign port; and arrivals to Puerto Rico — including Vieques and Culebra — from the USVI and foreign ports.
To report entry boaters should call:
• 1-877-529-6840 or 787-729-6840 in Puerto Rico.
• St. Thomas: 1-877-305-8774 on St. Thomas.
• St. Croix: 1-340-778-0216 on St. Croix.
When calling, vessel masters must have the following information available:
• LBO registration number or Float Plan Number (if applicable).
• Names, dates of birth and citizenship of all persons on board (including passport number).
• Name of the boat and/or boat registration number.
• CBP user fee decal number (if 30 feet or longer).
• Homeport and current location.
• Return contact number.
During the call, boaters will receive further instructions from CBP concerning face-to-face inspections.
Alternative inspection programs such as the Local Boater Option (LBO) Program and the Small Vessel Reporting System facilitate arrival into the United States by registering boats and passengers with CBP and allowing to expeditiously report an intended arrival in a web-based system.
