ST. THOMAS — All were welcome to gather at the Diwali Gala on Saturday night to enjoy Indian food and dance.
Diwali, or the festival of lights, is a five-day Hindu celebration that marks new beginnings and the triumph of light over darkness. In Sanskrit the holiday is called Deepavali, which means a row of lights.
The India Association of the Virgin Islands hosted the event at the Antilles School MCM Center.
Association President Pash Daswani noted that this was a return to a large-scale Diwali celebration following the 2017 hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daswani, the owner of Lucky Jewelers, has been a part of the association since 1992, and has served as president since 2018.
Lights were lined up along the stage as the gala opened with a performance that honored three Hindu goddesses — Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati.
The evening showcased young talent with multiple dance performances, including a solo dance by Antilles School seventh-grader Gianna Khemani.
Khemani, who has been dancing since she was 2, said she hasn’t formally trained in dance for a while, but was happy to return to it for the gala.
“Doing this event is really fun and I kind of felt that energy again,” she said.
She added that what she enjoys the most about Diwali is getting to dance and seeing her friends.
Amritjot Tamber traveled from New York to St. Thomas to play the Dhol, a traditional Indian drum played at weddings and other festivals.
“It’s a must have at any celebration,” Tamber said.
DJ Rohan provided Indian and Bollywood inspired music for attendees to dance to under the lights.
Along with the dance and dinner, the association raised funds to remodel the India Cultural Center kitchen, so the next generation can learn how to cook Indian cuisine.
The India Association of the V.I. was established in 1976 and currently has around 400 local members.