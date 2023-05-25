Uninsured Virgin Islanders finally have an option to purchase individual health insurance coverage, Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach announced Wednesday.

The Division of Banking, Insurance and Financial Regulation has reviewed and signed off on Optimum Global Insurance Company, which is licensed and authorized to provide disability and health insurance in the territory, Roach said during a press conference on St. Thomas.

