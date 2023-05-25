Uninsured Virgin Islanders finally have an option to purchase individual health insurance coverage, Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach announced Wednesday.
The Division of Banking, Insurance and Financial Regulation has reviewed and signed off on Optimum Global Insurance Company, which is licensed and authorized to provide disability and health insurance in the territory, Roach said during a press conference on St. Thomas.
Roach, who also serves as commissioner of Insurance, explained that the provisions of the 13-year-old Affordable Care Act never extended to the territories, and insurance companies are not mandated to provide individual health coverage.
The territory’s small size makes it challenging to find insurers willing to offer coverage, leaving as many as 30% of Virgin Islanders uninsured, Roach said.
That left a “void” of coverage, Roach said, and “we are very pleased to be filling the void in the territory,” said Optimum Global’s Director Peter Saunders.
Founded in 2005 with offices in the United Kingdom and South Africa, Saunders said Optimum Global has grown to serve about 30,000 customers in 130 countries around the world.
Saunders said Optimum Global is not a well known brand and can’t compete with large insurers in big markets, so the company generally works in small markets where healthcare is lacking.
Saunders said it’s unclear exactly why larger insurers have avoided the Virgin Islands, but “maybe there’s not enough money there for them.”
He said Optimum Global’s insurance is designed to be used while traveling, and in the event that clients prefer to travel elsewhere for treatment.
Optimum Global puts the programs together, “but behind us is a very large company,” AXA, which secures the policies and would ultimately pay out eligible claims, Saunders said.
Christine Young, head of business development for Optimum Global, explained that the company will be offering three different plans. All offer coverage for hospitalization and emergency care, with a variety of additional options for outpatient care and prescription drugs, and the option to purchase maternity and dental coverage.
Saunders acknowledged that not all uninsured Virgin Islanders will be able to afford minimum coverage. But Joseph Brugos, managing member of Caribbean Risk Group, which is the local company working with Optimum Global, said those who have inquired about coverage so far seem pleased with the prices.
“The question really hasn’t come up with the affordability,” Brugos said. “Most people say it’s doable.”
In terms of price, “if you’re candid with us and tell us your budget, we can build a product because there’s so many different options,” he added.
Brugos said he’s been working for four years with Steve Carr, CEO of Statera Underwriting Managers, to find a solution for individual health coverage, and other companies have come and gone.
While the small market may have deterred some insurers, “not everyone’s about the dollar,” Carr said. The chance to provide individual health coverage in the territory was a major opportunity, and “it’s a good thing to have done,” he added.
The total lack of options for individual health insurance in the Virgin Islands has long caused confusion for many residents, given the Affordable Care Act’s mandate in the states.
Government employees, military members and veterans, and those with employer-sponsored healthcare or Medicare have had access to insurance, but those without such coverage frequently turn to social media to find out where they can purchase individual health plans.
In response, commenters sometimes mention the insurer Elan as a possible option, but Dolace McLean, legal counsel for the Office of the Lt. Governor, clarified that the company’s coverage is different from the individual health insurance being provided by Optimum Global.
McLean said in an email Wednesday that “Elan was licensed to offer small group insurance to companies with at least 2 employees. Currently, Optimum is the only insurer licensed to offer individual health coverage in the Territory.”
Uninsured residents have not had access to affordable preventative care, and the lack of insured patients in the territory has also put serious strain on the hospitals, which are forced to treat patients who cannot pay.
The new individual health insurance options will allow more residents to see doctors, and Roach said the development will improve health outcomes for Virgin Islanders overall.
Persons interested in learning more about the insurance products offered by Optimum Global can contact Joe Brugos, Managing Member at 340-774-2323 or via email at: jbrugos@crgvi.com.
More information about individual health insurance options is also available on the Caribbean Risk Group website, crgvi.com.