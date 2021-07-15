The Government Employees’ Retirement System currently pays pensions to 8,680 retirees. What will happen to them if the pension system becomes insolvent?
Their benefits would be slashed by half — or more — because once GERS has sold off all its assets, the only money GERS will have coming in will be from the paychecks of employees who are still working and from the V.I. government’s revenues.
Even if the government meets its obligation, which historically it cannot or will not do, the total GERS funding will cover only 40 percent to 50 percent of the amount paid to retirees, and a fourth of them already are just barely scraping by.
Information provided by GERS in 2017 showed that:
• 394 retirees received less than $2,400 annually.
• 570 received between $2,400 and $4,800.
• 660 received $4,800 to $7,200.
• 667 got $7,200 to $9,600.
The cutbacks will have long-range, negative impacts on all retirees’ ability to pay for food, pay debts, pay for medicines and health care and pay for many other necessities.
“What am I supposed to do?” said St. Thomas retiree Barbara Isaac in 2017. “What if I live another 20 years? What if, in another year or two, I get a stroke? I may need care. What happens then?”