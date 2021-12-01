A new report by V.I. Inspector General Steven van Beverhoudt lays bare the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s disastrous attempt to convert the territory’s electricity generators to liquid propane gas, and the failure by the WAPA board to exert oversight that could have kept project costs from spiraling to more than $200 million.
The report found that WAPA’s board and management chose to cut corners in an attempt to speed the process along, in an effort to reduce energy prices through a switch from fuel oil to cheaper liquid propane gas.
The Public Services Commission asked the Inspector General’s Office to review WAPA’s contract with fuel supplier Vitol, and the audit took place from October 2019 to December 2020.
WAPA hoped to complete the fuel conversion project in two years, by Feb. 28, 2015, at a cost of around $87 million. WAPA officials said the switch to LPG was supposed to provide savings of 30% or $90 million annually.
The cost of LPG fuel is now skyrocketing, plunging WAPA into further financial ruin at a time when customers are already paying about 43 cents a kilowatt hour for inconsistent, unreliable service.
“The board and management pursued the project in a manner to suggest that the savings to WAPA and its customers would justify its cost, when projected cost had not been fully established,” according to the report. “The board relinquished the control of the project to Vitol and WAPA’s project management team without putting added controls in place to ensure that WAPA’s financial interest was protected. As a result, WAPA’s $160 million project cost far exceeded the expectations of its board members.”
“WAPA’s management did not follow WAPA’s established procedures for contracts and change orders. In addition, WAPA’s contract negotiations lacked transparency,” according to the report. “Furthermore, WAPA officials created an apparent conflict of interest when they engaged the professional services of a firm that also worked for Vitol during a similar time period. Finally, WAPA did not achieve its goal to convert the number of power-generating units it needed to burn LPG, and did not ensure that its rented units could burn LPG as stipulated in rental agreements.”
The lack of basic due diligence allowed the project costs to exceed projected estimates before board members even knew what was happening.
“As a result, the project’s total cost has exceeded $200 million, including the board’s construction cost limit of $160 million, $10,228,191 in other professional services rendered to bring the project to substantial completion, $31,613,305 in operation and maintenance fees, $138,500 in accounting fees, and $2.2 million for a truck rack system. Not included in this cost are added fees that may have resulted from late payments that led to a third contract amendment,” according to the report.
“Additionally, $92 million in change orders were not approved, and over $2 million was paid for professional services without the board’s approval. Further, WAPA was left with three of five converted units to burn LPG; WAPA invested $10 million to convert two units that were removed from service; and, WAPA incurred over $43 million in rental cost for units that could not burn LPG,” the report stated.
Van Beverhoudt’s office “made several recommendations to address the conditions and causes cited in the report,” including project planning, management oversight and reporting, “project cost monitoring and board inaction,” procurement policies and guidelines, and the conversion of power-generating units — some of which remain unresolved.
None of the WAPA officials or board members interviewed for the audit are identified by name. But according to the report, WAPA management pleaded ignorance or offered justifications for the apparent lack of oversight.
For example, WAPA’s general counsel admitted she never signed a particular agreement for legal sufficiency and told investigators that “sometimes things slip through,” according to the report.
“We found that WAPA officials moved Vitol’s $87 million contract through the process of final execution without involving the Contracts Office. In an interview, the then-contract administration manager stated that ‘the Contracts Office was left out of the process after the board approved awarding the contract to Vitol,” according to the report. “When asked, the general counsel stated that ‘some WAPA contracts are procured outside the guidelines, and technical and legal negotiations were occurring daily while the contract was being processed.’ ”
“We continue to uncover a great deal of waste, fraud and abuse, along with a general lack of accountability at WAPA without any real resolution,” Sen. Kenneth Gittens said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “WAPA claims it has addressed many of the problems identified in this recent audit, but that is simply not good enough when the ratepayers are still suffering and economic growth is stifled. We will have to pay for an independent investigation, but the cost is very low compared to the waste and fraud we are already aware of at WAPA. The inspector general did a good job of breaking down what led to the cost overruns on this one contract, but we can’t stop there.”
Gittens cited legislation he authored which seeks to provide $250,000 for the Legislature to hire an investigator to conduct a probe of WAPA.
The proposed legislation received a negative reception from testifiers at a hearing in August, and V.I. Attorney General Denise George said sections of the bill that require the investigator to make prosecutorial recommendations “smack of a violation of the separation of powers doctrine.”
Van Beverhoudt said the 20-year scope called for in the bill is financially and logistically impractical and the legislation was ultimately held in committee.
In his statement Tuesday, Gittens urged the Justice Department to pick up where the inspector general left off.
“This audit provides us with almost all we need to know about why our utility rates remain ridiculously high here in the Virgin Islands,” Gittens said. “What it doesn’t tell us is how we can hold those involved accountable. I am reiterating my call for further investigation of WAPA by the Justice Department, as well as calling on my colleagues to reconsider my legislation to appoint a special investigator. Those responsible for this and WAPA’s other transgressions can’t simply be allowed to walk away.”