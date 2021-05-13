V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett testified Wednesday that Virgin Islanders and other territorial residents remain in a “near permanent colonial status” thanks to the Insular Cases, a series of racist Supreme Court decisions that stand to this day.
“More than 3.5 million United States citizens are denied Constitutional rights simply because they reside in one of the five U.S. territories,” Plaskett said. “Millions of Americans have almost no say in federal decision-making, even when it directly affects the islands they live on. At the core of the disenfranchisement of territorial residents are the racially charged series of decisions in the 1900s, the Insular Cases.”
Plaskett was among those who testified during a hearing of the House Natural Resources Committee on House Resolution 279, sponsored by committee chairman Rep. Raul Grijalva.
The resolution acknowledges that “the Insular Cases and the ‘territorial incorporation doctrine’ are contrary to the text and history of the United States Constitution, rest on racial views and stereotypes from the era of Plessy v. Ferguson that have long been rejected, are contrary to our nation’s most basic constitutional and democratic principles, and should be rejected as having no place in United States constitutional law.”
The most famous of the cases, Downes V. Bidwell, “was decided by the same justices that decided the ‘separate but equal’ doctrine of Plessy v. Ferguson three years earlier,” Plaskett said.
While the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision overturned that ruling, the Insular Cases are still in effect, despite the fact that they still refer to “alien races” who do not adhere to “Anglo-Saxon principles.”
“The ramifications of the Insular Cases extend to all aspects of life of U.S. citizens in the territory. Residents are denied access to crucial federal support, despite paying more in federal taxes collectively than several states,” Plaskett said.
Dr. Daniel Immerwahr, a history professor at Northwestern University, said the cases occurred when the United States had acquired the Phillipines, Puerto Rico and Guam in the Spanish-American war, and “suddenly the people in these territories accounted for 10% of the U.S. population and prompted a set of political debates” about their status.
“That political debate was rooted in racism,” Immerwahr said.
The purpose of the Insular Cases was to “carve out room in the U.S. political framework for colonies,” he said. “As one justice explained it, the Constitution, yes, is the supreme law of the land — but the unincorporated territories are not part of the land. These legal decisions, not just the political culture around them, are suffused with racial ideas that would be considered abhorrent now.”
While Plessy divided America “into distinct administrative spaces for whites and nonwhites,” he said the Insular Cases similarly served to divide the country into those who are governed by the Constitution, and territories governed by Congress.
Plessy is now considered “one of the court’s great mistakes” but “we have not yet reputed the Insular Cases, they are still cited, and I think that it is beyond time that we do that,” he added.
Hon. Talauega Eleasalo Va’alele Ale, lieutenant governor of American Samoa, said his territory’s residents don’t necessarily want to do away with the status quo, which allows for property ownership rules that would not be considered constitutional in a state.
The resolution is a “blunt instrument that will only hasten the destruction of the unique cultures,” and Samoans want their rights “to be decided by our people,” not the courts, he said.
Ale said Congress can “address the ailments that affect the other territories,” and clarified that “we support the intent of the Resolution to repudiate the racist and shameful attitudes depicted in the Insular Cases. However, we believe that to completely wipe it out is incorrect.”
Law professor Rose Cuison-Villazor of Rutgers University said the Northern Mariana Islands have similar property rights laws that would not be allowed under the equal protection clause of the Constitution, because they require an owner to prove they have island ancestry. Challenges to the laws have failed because courts cited the unique legal circumstances created by the Insular Cases, she said, so there are aspects of the rulings that some territorial residents would like to preserve.
Neil Weare, founder of the nonprofit Equally American, said that unequal status means there “are life and death choices that residents of the territories have no voice in deciding.”
He cited the case of twins from Guam with a genetic condition who were able to receive Social Security benefits when they lived in Pennsylvania.
When one of the twins “moved home to Guam to be cared for by family members, she was denied those benefits, while her twin sister who remained in Pennsylvania continued to receive them,” Weare said.
Dr. Peter S. Watson, former White House director of Asian Affairs, National Security Council, said the resolution is “a nullity” without additional specificity because the “Insular Cases” is a catch-all phrase that can be used to refer to between six and 16 different rulings.
Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert said he didn’t want to be caught off guard if territorial residents push for independence, and asked testifiers to weigh in.
“The British seemed to be really surprised when there was such a big move in India to be independent and they didn’t really see it coming as they should have,” Gohmert said. “It doesn’t seem like we ought to force anybody to be part of the United States because we’re not looking for an empire, we’re all about — trying to be about freedom. So, I don’t want to be surprised some time down the road.”
Gohmert added that, “we don’t ever want to lose our friends, and especially as beautiful as some of your areas are, holy smokes, they’re just wonderful places to visit. But is there such a feeling that some of us are not aware of?”
“The decision whether to choose to be independent, be a state, or have a free association with the United States, it should be up to our people to decide, and that process should be afforded to us, so that’s where I personally stand,” said Tina Rose Muna Barnes, vice speaker of Guam.
But Barnes said that whether or not the Insular Cases remain on the books, “I truly believe Congress does not have to wait,” and could extend federal voting rights and equal treatment to territorial residents whenever they choose.
Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib said most citizens “would like to believe” that America is free from discrimination, but “we still have so much work to do to make good on the promise of freedom and justice for all.”