TORTOLA — Officials at Turks and Caicos-based InterCaribbean Airways are apologizing for cancellations and flight delays into the British Virgin Islands.
According to the airline, the flurry of cancellations was created by a delay in certifying the airlines new ATR 42 turboprop aircraft, which was delivered in July, with the intention of putting it into service on routes out of Tortola.
The new plane was expected to free smaller E120 aircraft to fly the Barbados winter schedule, which the company started just over a year ago.
“The ATR 42 is a new type for the Turks and Caicos Islands and is still in the necessary approvals process by the Turks and Caicos Islands Aviation Authority,” the airline said in a prepared statement.
“The company, sparing no expense to meet its commitment to our customers travel needs, arranged on an interim basis to wet-lease a Bombardier CRJ regional jet from a Canadian airline to fill capacity on some Northern Caribbean routes, but this sub-service could not begin before the weekend,” the airline said.
In a wet lease, an airline not only leases the aircraft it intends to use, but is also provided a crew, maintenance of the aircraft and insurance.
“The InterCaribbean Team appreciates the patience of customers who had their travel plans disrupted and we look forward to a future opportunity to demonstrate our safe, reliable, friendly service to those customers whose experience did not reflect that over the past several days,” the statement said. “We also extend our gratitude to our employees who have worked tirelessly in stabilizing our operation while dealing with understandably irritated customers.”
InterCaribbean, founded in 1991, flies to 23 Caribbean destinations and has six daily flights from the BVI including three daily flights to San Juan and Santo Domingo, a daily flights to Antigua and three weekly flights to Dominica.
“Everything is fully working now,” InterCaribbean marketing manager Carolina Torres told The Daily News on Thursday. “We’re fully operating. It’s high season and most of the flights are sold out.”