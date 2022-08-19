Sargassum

Sargassum seaweed invades the beach area at Margaritaville Vacation Club in Smith Bay, St. Thomas, in 2017. This year, the sargassum problem has intensified territorywide to such an extent that the governor has declared a state of emergency. 

 Daily News file photo

The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs announced that $499,796 will be awarded to the University of the Virgin Islands to study and analyze the best ways to mitigate the growing influx of sargassum seaweed to the territory.

Gov. Albert Bryan on July 24 declared a state of emergency to mitigate the impact of the unusually high amounts of sargassum seaweed piling up on the territory’s shores and having a negative impact on water-production capabilities on St. Croix.