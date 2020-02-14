The U.S. Interior Department awarded the territory $3.3 million in Capital Improvement Project grants on Wednesday.
According to an Interior Department statement, $2.2 million will go toward new security cameras and park renovations across all three islands and $1.1 million will support St. Thomas East End Medical Clinic for architectural and engineering services, Schneider Hospital for the purchase of generators, and Humbug I and Cancryn Pump Station for rehabilitation.
