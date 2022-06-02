The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs announced that nearly $1.5 million in Technical Assistance Program grant funding has been awarded to aid student exchange programs that support Insular Areas students.
According to a press release issued Wednesday by the department, $1 million has been issued to the Close-Up Foundation and nearly a half a million has been issued to the Junior State Foundation.
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Keone Nakoa said the educational opportunities provided by “both Close-Up and Junior State Foundation are undeniable, and thanks to funding made available by Congress, students from the Insular Areas will once again be able take full advantage of these unique learning programs.”
The release states the department has supported over 10,000 students and educators from the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S.
The Virgin Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau in the participation in the Junior State Foundation and Close-up Foundation student exchange programs for three decades.
According to the news release in addition to the $1.5 million in grant funding, the department announced last week it would fund membership fees for the Insular Areas in the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education “which makes students from the territories and the freely associated states eligible for in-state tuition rates at participating schools in the western United States.”
To obtain more information and funding assistance for the programs visit the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs at www.doi.gov/oia.