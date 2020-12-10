The U.S. Department of the Interior and the operator of Caneel Bay Resort on St. John have reached a “good faith” agreement to move forward with environmental assessments of the property, a necessary step toward a new long-term lease and the reopening of the storm-damaged retreat.
According to a news release, the Interior Department and EHI Acquisitions — an affiliate of CBI Acquisitions (CBIA), which operates the resort — agreed to reenter lease negotiations and allow the National Park Service to begin an environmental assessment of the Caneel Bay property.
That assessment will determine whether and to what extent cleanup and remediation is needed, and will “inform details of a future lease,” according to the NPS.
According to the news release, which did not disclose any details of a future lease, the Park Service is authorized to enter into a non-competitive lease with EHI for the operation and management of Caneel Bay Resort.
Since hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, the resort has languished in an ongoing battle over its restoration and future management. To this day, the resort remains shuttered.
“I am hopeful our recent discussions will provide a path to successfully negotiate a lease and support the rejuvenation of the island in a way that benefits the community and future visitors to Virgin Islands National Park,” said Interior Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Rob Wallace.
EHI Acquisitions declined to comment on the negotiations or discuss why they took so long to begin. However, EHI President Gary Engle stated in the release that he was “gratified” by the agreement, calling it a “significant step” toward rebuilding Caneel Bay and returning St. John to a world-class destination.
“We share the National Park Service’s commitment to rebuilding Caneel Bay in a manner that protects and preserves the island’s natural and cultural resources,” he said.
Last month, Engle reportedly met with Interior and Park Service officials at the Caneel Bay site. Shortly afterward, resort spokesman Patrick Kidd told The Daily News that the meeting was requested by Interior and Park Service and that Engle simply obliged. Details on the meeting were never shared and it is unclear whether it resulted in Wednesday’s announcement.
Friends of Virgin Islands National Park President Todd Sampsell, who also met with Interior officials last month, said the agreement was a step in the right direction.
“We’re thrilled that NPS is now able to do a thorough characterization of the environmental contamination on site,” he said. “We hope this leads to a review of all options and greater input from and engagement with the community.”
The Park Service did not provide a prospective timeline on the environmental assessment.
Much of the dilemma surrounding Caneel Bay Resort involves its so-called Retained Use Estate (RUE). In 1983, resort developer Laurance Rockefeller deeded the 170-acre resort land to the Park Service, retaining the right to operate the resort until September 2023.
The agreement has allowed resort owners to pay zero rent to the federal government for using park land, under the assumption the property will transfer to park ownership in 2023.
CBIA obtained the RUE in 2004.
In 2010, legislation was passed to have CBIA enter into a 40-year lease agreement, one that would have extinguished the RUE and have enabled the federal government to better ensure natural and cultural resources were protected and preserved.
However, with CBIA foot-dragging on its environmental obligations, coupled with the hurricanes, lease negotiations were disrupted. CBIA then demanded a 60-year no-bid lease extension as an incentive to rebuild the resort and recoup a purported $100 million reinvestment.
Many on St. John, however, have been steadfastly opposed, arguing that CBIA and Engle have been poor stewards of the property and refused to rebuild the resort despite millions of dollars in insurance money.
Others have accused the CBIA of contamination of the land and water on the Caneel Bay property and potential violations of environmental laws, including the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and the Clean Water Act.