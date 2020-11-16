WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) Assistant Secretary, Insular and International Affairs Douglas W. Domenech transmitted $2,780,000 in Capital Improvement Program (CIP) funds to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. last week for the benefit of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The funding will be used to improve Centerline Road on St. John, the wastewater treatment plant on St. Croix, and to purchase emergency vehicles for all three islands in the territory,” said Domenech. The fiscal year 2021 CIP funding totaling $2,780,000 was provided for the following projects:
• $1,842,023 — Rehabilitation of the Centerline Road on Route 10 at Cruz and Coral Bays on St. John.
• $705,977 — Maintenance and repair of the Harold G. Thompson Wastewater Treatment Plant on St. Croix.
• $232,000 – Acquisition of four quick-response vehicles for the Virgin Islands Fire Services to be used on St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Other support for the territory includes $300,000 provided to fund the prerequisite environmental compliance process associated with the exchange of lands between the National Park Service and the V.I. government. The environmental compliance process will evaluate the impacts of the intended use on cultural and natural resources as well as give the public ample opportunities to make their voice heard. The land exchange agreement opened the door for local officials to finally achieve their longstanding effort to construct the first K-12 public school on St. John.
Public education on St. John is currently only available through the eighth grade.
In order to complete a high school education, students must commute by boat to St. Thomas each day during the school year.
